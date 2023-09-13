WNBA Playoffs 2023: 3 keys to the matchup between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream
The WNBA Playoffs are kicking off and the matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream promises to be a thrilling clash of dynamic, tenacious, and skilled basketball.
By Dez Barnes
The No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream could be among the most competitive and hard-fought first-round matchups in the WNBA Playoffs.
As these two teams prepare to face off, here are three keys to the showdown that could determine the outcome of this electrifying playoff battle:
Keys to Wings vs. Dream: 3. Guard play and perimeter shooting:
The Wings have showcased a dynamic backcourt led by Arike Ogunbowale, who finished the regular season as the league's second-leading scorer. Ogunbowale's scoring ability, combined with Satou Sabally's shooting prowess, makes the Wings a constant threat from beyond the arc. Their ability to stretch the floor can create mismatches and open up opportunities for their teammates.
The Dream, on the other hand, have a tenacious defense that thrives on disrupting opponents' perimeter plays. With guard Rhyne Howard and forward Cheyenne Parker leading the charge, the Dream can put pressure on the Wings' guards, contest shots, and force turnovers. Atlanta's ability to contain Dallas's perimeter firepower will be a key factor in this matchup.
Keys to Wings vs. Dream: 2. Rebounding battle
The Wings have been a dominant force on the boards throughout the season, ranking second in the league in total rebounds. Their skilled post players, including Teaira McCowan and Natasha Howard, are tenacious on the glass and can create second-chance opportunities. Rebounding will be crucial for the Wings to control the tempo and limit the Dream's fast-break chances.
The Dream, led by the dynamic duo of Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray, are no slouches on the boards either. They finished the regular season with the third-highest total rebounds, showcasing their ability to secure possessions and generate extra scoring opportunities. The battle for rebounds will be fierce, and the team that establishes dominance in this area could hold a significant advantage.
Keys to Wings vs. Dream: 1. Defensive intensity and transition play
Dallas has displayed a tenacious defense that thrives on creating turnovers and converting them into fast-break points. With aggressive defenders like Satou Sabally, the Wings can disrupt passing lanes and turn defense into offense. Their ability to transition quickly will test the Dream's defensive transition.
The Dream are skilled at capitalizing on opponents' mistakes, especially in transition. Their dynamic duo, Howard and Parker, can run the floor with speed and skill, making them a handful to defend in the open court. Atlanta's ability to limit Dallas's transition opportunities and protect their own rim will be crucial to their success.
As the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream prepare for this high-stakes playoff matchup, these three keys will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the outcome. Expect a thrilling showdown filled with dynamic plays, tenacious defense, and skilled basketball as these two talented teams vie for a chance to advance deeper into the WNBA Playoffs.