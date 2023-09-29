WNBA Playoffs 2023: 3 things the Wings need to do differently in Game 3 against the Aces
Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces connected with another haymaker, defeating the Dallas Wings 91-84 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Dallas Wings in Game 2, 91-84 sending an early message that Dallas still has some growing to do. The Aces look like a well-oiled machine and the fact that A'ja Wilson didn't win the MVP award may have added fuel to the fire.
Despite Dallas being one game away from being swept, they still have a chance to secure Game 3 at home. During the regular season, the Wings went 11-9 at home and they defended their home court in the first round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Dream.
Dallas will be fighting an uphill battle as they try to come back from being down 0-2 (no team has ever done it). In order to have a puncher's chance in this series, they need to take it one game at a time. The team has matched up with the Aces throughout the series but the Wings have made too many costly mistakes which resulted in huge runs from the Aces.
In order for the Wings to climb back into this series, they are going to need to make a few changes.
Game 3 adjustments for the Wings: 3. Dominate the defensive boards
The first adjustment that Dallas needs to make for Game 3 is to dominate the defensive glass. At the end of Game 2, the Wings outrebounded the Aces 40-39.
However, Dallas only secured 19 defensive rebounds which allowed Las Vegas to put up 14 second-chance points. Despite the current series record, the Wings match up well with the Aces on the interior.
The Wings need to secure rebounds on the defensive end to smother the Aces' rhythm, force tough shots, and create fast break opportunities. Dallas scored 42 points in the paint compared to Las Vegas's 28 points.
If Dallas can limit Las Vegas's second-chance points, it will take away momentum from the defending champions. As the series transitions to the College Park Center, the Wings will need all the easy points, and hustle plays they can get.