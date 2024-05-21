WNBA Power Rankings: Early season surprises and disappointments
By Ian Levy
The first week of the WNBA season didn't deliver a ton of upsets or shocking results but a few preseason contenders struggled out of the gates and some other teams that projected to be middle of the pack could be ready for more. Here's how we see every WNBA team right now.
WNBA Power Rankings: Week 1
The Liberty haven't yet had a chance to test themselves against the best teams in the league and their numbers are at least partially inflated by having played the Fever twice. But they started off 4-0 and are outscoring opponents by an average of 20.1 points per 100 possessions. The scary thing is they aren't even firing on all cylinders yet and they're already overwhelming opponents.
Like the Liberty, their metrics are inflated by a pair of games against the Fever but the Sun are really good and they're playing really hard right from the jump. Alyssa Thomas has been phenomenal, averaging 16.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. DeWanna Bonner's jumper isn't falling but she's otherwise been really sharp, Tyasha Harris has been hitting everything beyond the arc and DiJonai Carrington is taking the leap. This team is going to be in the championship mix all season long.
The Lynx have only played the Storm so far but nabbing two wins by a combined 22 points over a team that was supposed to be an inner-circle contender is impressive. Napheesa Collier is all the way back, Alanna Smith is red hot and the Lynx seem prepared to crash the party at the top of the standings.
The Aces picked up two wins but neither came by double-digits and they haven't looked quite as sharp as we've come to expect. The jumpers haven't been falling yet but they're so talented and have so much chemistry that they can beat almost anyone even when they aren't at their best.
The Dream split their first two games but are nonetheless off to a strong start, with an 11-point win over the Sparks and a three-point loss to the Mercury. Rhyne Howard could be launching an MVP campaign and Tina Charles apparently still has a lot to offer. They're not quite ready to join the top-tier teams in the league yet but could be pushing that boundary all season long.
The Wings beat the Sky on opening night and then turned around and lost to them by nine. However, things are only going to get more difficult with Satou Sabally out until after the Olympic Break and Natasha Howard out for the next three-to-six weeks with a broken foot. They're going to need a lot from Arike Ogwunbowale and have to keep contact with the top tier teams in the standings or they could be in a big hole by the second half the season.
The Sky showed some real positives in their split with the Wings, absolutely dominating the offensive glass with Angel Reese and Elizabeth Williams. They need Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey to shoot a lot better but they look like they can stay competitive even while they're carving out developmental opportunities for Reese and (eventually) Kamilla Cardoso.
The Mercury are without Brittney Griner but it's clear that some of their offseason roster moves are already paying off. Kahleah Copper appears ready to take another leap, forming a potent three-wing rotation with Natasha Cloud and Diana Taurasi. If Griner can get back soon they have some serious upside.
This is not the start the Storm were hoping for. Touted as a superteam and contender with the offseason additions of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar-Diggins Smith, the Storm dropped games to the Liberty and Lynx (twice) all by double digits. Ogwumike has already missed two games but the biggest issue has been so absolutely brutal shooting numbers from Jewell Loyd and Diggins-Smith. They will get back on track but in a 40-game season every early season loss has big consequences down the line.
The Sparks are playing a short rotation and, other than Dearica Hamby and Kia Nurse, have really struggled to score. But they put up a stiff challenge for both the Aces and Dream and there is the bones of a tough team here, especially as Cameron Brink continues to develop and build confidence on offense.
The Mystics are off to a rough start in the standings but they lost to three teams expected to be contenders — the Storm, Sun and Liberty — and only by a total of 21 points. They are still figuring out their rotations and don't have the star power of some other teams. But their depth and competitiveness should make them a tough opponent most nights.
The Fever are obviously off to a disappointing start — winless in four games, outscored by a total of 72 points, and with all of their stars struggling. But remember they've played all four of their games against the Liberty and Sun, two of the top teams in the league. There is plenty of talent on this roster and some simple adjustments are already helping Caitlin Clark improve. Making the playoffs will be an uphill battle but the Fever won't struggle this much all season long.