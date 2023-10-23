Fansided

World Series Winners: Full List & History

A brief look at every World Series winner since Major League Baseball first instituted the Fall Classic in 1903.

By Luke Norris

MLB World Series trophies
MLB World Series trophies / Omar Rawlings/GettyImages
First played in 1903, the World Series is the annual best-of-seven series featuring the winners of the American League and National League to determine the champion of the Major League Baseball season.

Since that first Fall Classic in 1903, which was won by the Boston Americans (now the Red Sox), the World Series has been contested every year but two.

In 1904, the National League champion New York Giants wildly refused to play the defending champion Americans as Giants owner John T. Brush deemed the upstart American League as inferior. Ninety years later, in 1994, the World Series was canceled due to a players' strike.

Of the 30 current MLB franchises, 24 have won at least one World Series, and 29 have made at least one appearance, the lone exception being the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Yankees lead all teams in both overall appearances and championships, winning 27 World Series titles in 40 attempts. The St. Louis Cardinals own the second-most titles with 11 to lead all National League clubs.

Every World Series winner in MLB history

Here's a quick look at every World Series winner in MLB history.

World Series

Winning Team

Losing Team

1903

Boston Americans

Pittsburgh Pirates

1904

N/A

N/A

1905

New York Giants

Philadelphia Athletics

1906

Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs

1907

Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers

1908

Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers

1909

Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers

1910

Philadelphia Athletics

Chicago Cubs

1911

Philadelphia Athletics

New York Giants

1912

Boston Red Sox

New York Giants

1913

Philadelphia Athletics

New York Giants

1914

Boston Braves

Philadelphia Athletics

1915

Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies

1916

Boston Red Sox

Brooklyn Robins

1917

Chicago White Sox

New York Giants

1918

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

1919

Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox

1920

Cleveland Indians

Brooklyn Robins

1921

New York Giants

New York Yankees

1922

New York Giants

New York Yankees

1923

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1924

Washington Senators

New York Giants

1925

Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Senators

1926

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1927

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

1928

New York Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals

1929

Philadelphia Athletics

Chicago Cubs

1930

Philadelphia Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals

1931

St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Athletics

1932

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

1933

New York Giants

Washington Senators

1934

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

1935

Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs

1936

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1937

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1938

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

1939

New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds

1940

Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers

1941

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1942

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1943

New York Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals

1944

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Browns

1945

Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs

1946

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

1947

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1948

Cleveland Indians

Boston Braves

1949

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1950

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

1951

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1952

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1953

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1954

New York Giants

Cleveland Indians

1955

Brooklyn Dodgers

New York Yankees

1956

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1957

Milwaukee Braves

New York Yankees

1958

New York Yankees

Milwaukee Braves

1959

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago White Sox

1960

Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees

1961

New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds

1962

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

1963

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees

1964

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1965

Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins

1966

Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers

1967

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

1968

Detroit Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals

1969

New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles

1970

Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds

1971

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

1972

Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds

1973

Oakland Athletics

New York Mets

1974

Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers

1975

Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox

1976

Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees

1977

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

1978

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

1979

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

1980

Philadelphia Phillies

Kansas City Royals

1981

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees

1982

St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers

1983

Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies

1984

Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres

1985

Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals

1986

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

1987

Minnesota Twins

St. Louis Cardinals

1988

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

1989

Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants

1990

Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics

1991

Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves

1992

Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves

1993

Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies

1994

N/A (Players' strike)

N/A (Players' strike)

1995

Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians

1996

New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves

1997

Florida Marlins

Cleveland Indians

1998

New York Yankees

San Diego Padres

1999

New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves

2000

New York Yankees

New York Mets

2001

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees

2002

Anaheim Angels

San Francisco Giants

2003

Florida Marlins

New York Yankees

2004

Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

2005

Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros

2006

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

2007

Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies

2008

Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays

2009

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

2010

San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers

2011

St. Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers

2012

San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers

2013

Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

2014

San Francisco Giants

Kansas City Royals

2015

Kansas City Royals

New York Mets

2016

Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Indians

2017

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

2018

Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

2019

Washington Nationals

Houston Astros

2020

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays

2021

Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros

2022

Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

Home/MLB World Series