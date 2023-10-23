World Series Winners: Full List & History
A brief look at every World Series winner since Major League Baseball first instituted the Fall Classic in 1903.
By Luke Norris
First played in 1903, the World Series is the annual best-of-seven series featuring the winners of the American League and National League to determine the champion of the Major League Baseball season.
Since that first Fall Classic in 1903, which was won by the Boston Americans (now the Red Sox), the World Series has been contested every year but two.
In 1904, the National League champion New York Giants wildly refused to play the defending champion Americans as Giants owner John T. Brush deemed the upstart American League as inferior. Ninety years later, in 1994, the World Series was canceled due to a players' strike.
Of the 30 current MLB franchises, 24 have won at least one World Series, and 29 have made at least one appearance, the lone exception being the Seattle Mariners.
The New York Yankees lead all teams in both overall appearances and championships, winning 27 World Series titles in 40 attempts. The St. Louis Cardinals own the second-most titles with 11 to lead all National League clubs.
Every World Series winner in MLB history
Here's a quick look at every World Series winner in MLB history.
World Series
Winning Team
Losing Team
1903
Boston Americans
Pittsburgh Pirates
1904
N/A
N/A
1905
New York Giants
Philadelphia Athletics
1906
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs
1907
Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers
1908
Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers
1909
Pittsburgh Pirates
Detroit Tigers
1910
Philadelphia Athletics
Chicago Cubs
1911
Philadelphia Athletics
New York Giants
1912
Boston Red Sox
New York Giants
1913
Philadelphia Athletics
New York Giants
1914
Boston Braves
Philadelphia Athletics
1915
Boston Red Sox
Philadelphia Phillies
1916
Boston Red Sox
Brooklyn Robins
1917
Chicago White Sox
New York Giants
1918
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
1919
Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox
1920
Cleveland Indians
Brooklyn Robins
1921
New York Giants
New York Yankees
1922
New York Giants
New York Yankees
1923
New York Yankees
New York Giants
1924
Washington Senators
New York Giants
1925
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Senators
1926
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
1927
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
1928
New York Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals
1929
Philadelphia Athletics
Chicago Cubs
1930
Philadelphia Athletics
St. Louis Cardinals
1931
St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Athletics
1932
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs
1933
New York Giants
Washington Senators
1934
St. Louis Cardinals
Detroit Tigers
1935
Detroit Tigers
Chicago Cubs
1936
New York Yankees
New York Giants
1937
New York Yankees
New York Giants
1938
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs
1939
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds
1940
Cincinnati Reds
Detroit Tigers
1941
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1942
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
1943
New York Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals
1944
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Browns
1945
Detroit Tigers
Chicago Cubs
1946
St. Louis Cardinals
Boston Red Sox
1947
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1948
Cleveland Indians
Boston Braves
1949
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1950
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
1951
New York Yankees
New York Giants
1952
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1953
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1954
New York Giants
Cleveland Indians
1955
Brooklyn Dodgers
New York Yankees
1956
New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
1957
Milwaukee Braves
New York Yankees
1958
New York Yankees
Milwaukee Braves
1959
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago White Sox
1960
Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees
1961
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds
1962
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
1963
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
1964
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
1965
Los Angeles Dodgers
Minnesota Twins
1966
Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers
1967
St. Louis Cardinals
Boston Red Sox
1968
Detroit Tigers
St. Louis Cardinals
1969
New York Mets
Baltimore Orioles
1970
Baltimore Orioles
Cincinnati Reds
1971
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
1972
Oakland Athletics
Cincinnati Reds
1973
Oakland Athletics
New York Mets
1974
Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers
1975
Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox
1976
Cincinnati Reds
New York Yankees
1977
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
1978
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
1979
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
1980
Philadelphia Phillies
Kansas City Royals
1981
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
1982
St. Louis Cardinals
Milwaukee Brewers
1983
Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies
1984
Detroit Tigers
San Diego Padres
1985
Kansas City Royals
St. Louis Cardinals
1986
New York Mets
Boston Red Sox
1987
Minnesota Twins
St. Louis Cardinals
1988
Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics
1989
Oakland Athletics
San Francisco Giants
1990
Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics
1991
Minnesota Twins
Atlanta Braves
1992
Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves
1993
Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies
1994
N/A (Players' strike)
N/A (Players' strike)
1995
Atlanta Braves
Cleveland Indians
1996
New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves
1997
Florida Marlins
Cleveland Indians
1998
New York Yankees
San Diego Padres
1999
New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves
2000
New York Yankees
New York Mets
2001
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
2002
Anaheim Angels
San Francisco Giants
2003
Florida Marlins
New York Yankees
2004
Boston Red Sox
St. Louis Cardinals
2005
Chicago White Sox
Houston Astros
2006
St. Louis Cardinals
Detroit Tigers
2007
Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies
2008
Philadelphia Phillies
Tampa Bay Rays
2009
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
2010
San Francisco Giants
Texas Rangers
2011
St. Louis Cardinals
Texas Rangers
2012
San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers
2013
Boston Red Sox
St. Louis Cardinals
2014
San Francisco Giants
Kansas City Royals
2015
Kansas City Royals
New York Mets
2016
Chicago Cubs
Cleveland Indians
2017
Houston Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers
2018
Boston Red Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers
2019
Washington Nationals
Houston Astros
2020
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tampa Bay Rays
2021
Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros
2022
Houston Astros
Philadelphia Phillies