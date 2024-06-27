Worst picks of the 2024 NBA Draft first round
By Ian Levy
Assessing NBA Draft prospects is a messy, noisy process and especially with a draft class like this one — with many similar players with overlapping skills and no clear No. 1 prospect to hold the top spot and organize things.
The first-round of the NBA Draft went pretty much as expected. We had just one trade and only one or two big surprises with players leaping well ahead of where they had been projected in most drafts. However, things going chalk doesn't necessarily means teams were getting everything right. Four teams received a grade of C+ or lower in our live NBA Draft grades and two of them came within the first six picks. With the caveat that we could be way off in our analysis, here are what appear to be the shakiest picks from the first round.
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks, No. 1
It's pretty rare that the first pick in the NBA Draft is viewed this skeptically but that's what happens when there is no clear No. 1 prospect dominating the rankings. At this point, it's not clear what path the Hawks are planning on taking but Risacher is probably not a player who helps them much in the short-term if they're keeping at least one of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young and looking to reload. Even if they're trading both and embarking on a full-scale rebuild, the combination of size, athleticism and versatile tools that Alex Sarr presented is a scarcer player archetype and arguably would have been a better place to start.
In his live NBA Draft Grades, FanSided's NBA Draft expert Chris Kline explained exactly why the Hawks may have misfired with Risacher:
"Risacher is viewed as a sure thing — 6-foot-10 with great movement skills, a fluid 3-point stroke, and solid basketball instincts. Risacher should offer a high floor with his defensive switchability and spot-up shooting. That said, he was not the best prospect available here. There are real concerns about his thin frame, limited ball skills, and lack of scoring inside the arc. As the Hawks mull over the possibility of a rebuild, a higher-upside player would have been preferable in this spot."
Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets, No. 6
For a moment during the draft, it appeared that the Hornets were trading this pick but in the end, they selected Tidjane Salaun — a 6-foot-9 French wing, whose appeal is mostly tied to his athletic tools and motor. However, he also fits the classic mold for an NBA Draft overreach, focusing on his frame and athleticism and how they could be used on the court without much thought to how likely it is that he ever reaches that ceiling.
Again, Kline it explains the question marks in no uncertain terms:
"At the end of the day, though, there's a little too much uncertainty for my liking. Salaun flashes impressive shot-making from long range, but he also misses the backboard on pull-up jumpers and displays very little touch around the basket. His feel is subpar. There is time for growth, but he is not a strong bet to impact winning in the next couple years."
The other issue with Salaun is that if the Hornets decided he was there guy, they likely could have traded back and still selected him. It's not clear what trades were and were not on the table but, theoretically, if the Grizzlies wanted Donovan Clingan or to ensure they got Zach Edey, the Hornets could have moved back three spots, still got Salaun and picked up a second-round pick for their troubles.
It's not just reaching for Salaun, it's reaching for Salaun without any pressure forcing their hand.
Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers, No. 20
The Cavaliers need shooting and Jaylon Tyson does provide some, but his appeal as a prospect is also his frame and complementary playmaking skills. He's 6-foot-6 and could eventually be running a second-unit offense some day. But, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert already on the roster, the playmaking feels like the least essential skill they need in a wing.
If they're going to let Isaac Okoro leave in free agency they need to add another strong wing defender and I'd argue that a wing with more shooting upside — Baylor Scheierman, Kyshawn George, or Johnny Furphy — would have been a better value pick for the Cavs.
A.J. Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks, No. 23
The Milwaukee Bucks are, presumably, focused on getting themselves back into championship contention next season but burned their first-round pick on a prospect who is probably years away from contributing at this level.
Again, Kline explains the concerns:
"This is a huge reach from Milwaukee, a pure upside swing that doesn't align with the Bucks' expedited timeline as a veteran contender. Johnson has obvious appeal at 6-foot-5, with twitchy handles and some tantalizing shot-making flashes. That said, Johnson barely played in the NBL last season. He's just not ready. The efficiency was in the gutter with Illawarra and he has a long way to develop, both athletically and as a decision-maker."
Even if Johnson somehow takes the leap and is ready to play in the NBA much sooner than expected a wing who creates his own offense is pretty far down the list of immediate needs for the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. A backup big like Yves Missi or DaRon Holmes II would have made a lot of sense for the Bucks, but both were off the board by the time they were on the clock. But there were still wings like Dillon Jones, Terrence Shannon, Ryan Dunn and Scheierman who might have made an impact next season.
Johnson's future is the future but the Bucks' future is now.