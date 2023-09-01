WVU embraces an abandoned coal mine vibe with ridiculous uniform reveal
WVU just came out with the best uniform reveal of the week. What are the odds that they will be able to pull off the upset?
In a very cool reveal, West Virginia is wearing a uniform inspired by abandoned coal miners in their first game against Penn State.
West Virginia is going on the road into Happy Valley with a very fun vibe. These uniforms may be the best alternative uniforms for the first week of college football.
The Mountaineers will need all of the edge they can get against a top-10 school in college football this season. Penn State goes into this season with hopes of possibly going to the College Football Playoff.
On the other hand, West Virginia is looking to get to a bowl game this season. It surely would be a treat to see these uniforms in an early-season bowl game.
What are chances that West Virginia end up upsetting one of the best teams in the country wearing the sick mine uniform?
Besides an early win against Duquesne, it is very hard to find games where West Virginia is a lock to win. After JT Daniels left to go to Rice Owls, the Mountaineers will most likely tap Garrett Greene as their starting QB.
Penn State will be going with Drew Allar at the QB position. Allar doesn't have anything above average for the Lions to be in playoff contention but some analysts see him as a Heisman candidate
Due to the fact that West Virginia is not one of the best defenses in the country, Allar will most likely end up destroying the Mountaineers on his way to making an early case for the Heisman.
With all of this in mind, it will be very hard for West Virginia to pull the upset against one of the best schools in the country.
All in all, it will be very hard for West Virginia to be able to get bowl eligibility this season.