WWE Backlash 2024 start time, match card, live stream, how to watch
WWE Backlash 2024 takes place live on Saturday, May 4 from Lyon-Decines, France. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the event.
By Scott Rogust
One month ago, WWE presented WrestleMania 40, which had no shortage of memorable moments. It was the official kickoff to a new era, with Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, Damian Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the expense of Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign. This Saturday, WWE presents its first post-WrestleMania premium live event.
On Saturday, May 4, WWE is heading to Lyon-Decines, France for Backlash 2024. This will be the first premium live event ever to be held in France, so this is significant. Also, it won't be the last international show held in the coming months.
Backlash will see Rhodes defend against AJ Styles, who won a tournament on SmackDown to become the No. 1 contender. As for Priest, he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, who defeated McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a fatal-four-way No. 1 contender's match.
Plus there are other matches like WWE Women's champion Bayley taking on Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill challenging the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens taking on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.
For those who are curious about what time the show starts and how they can stream it, we have you covered.
WWE Backlash 2024 start time
Be sure to get your errands done early on Saturday. Since Backlash will be taking place in Lyon-Decines, France, the main card will be scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
There will be a kickoff show beginning at noon ET, which will allow you to catch up on all storylines heading into the premium live event.
WWE Backlash 2024 live stream/how to watch
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (main card), Noon ET (kickoff show)
- Location: LDLC Arena -- Lyon-Decines, France
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can stream Backlash 2024 on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. A membership will be required, which costs as low as $5.99 a month ($59.99 annually).
Those outside of the United States can stream Backlash on WWE Network.
WWE Backlash 2024 match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
- World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
- Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga