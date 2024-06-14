WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 match card, start time, predictions and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
The last time WWE presented a premium live event was King and Queen of the Ring a few weeks ago. That event saw Gunther and Nia Jax get crowned King and Queen of the Ring as the winners of their respective tournaments, Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, and Liv Morgan defeat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.
On Saturday, June 15, WWE presents its latest premium live event, Clash at the Castle. This will be the first Clash at the Castle event since the inaugural show back in 2022. Instead of Cardiff, Wales, the 2024 edition will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Considering this will be WWE's first premium live event ever in Scotland, there will be some "hometown flavor" on the card. Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Damien Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Piper Niven looks to take the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley. Finally, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn challenge WWE Women's Tag Team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a triple threat tag team match also involving Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
There are other matches set for the show, such as Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.
For those wondering what time Clash at the Castle starts and how you can watch the event, we have you covered.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 start time
Considering Clash at the Castle is being broadcast live from Glasgow, Scotland, that means it will be airing early in the United States. The main card for Clash at the Castle is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
There will be a kickoff show set for 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, which will allow fans to catch up on the storylines leading up to Clash at the Castle. There is a possibility a match could be added to the kickoff show.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 how to watch/live stream
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT (main card)
- Location: OVO Hydro -- Glasgow, Scotland
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of the United States)
For wrestling fans in the United States, you can watch Clash at the Castle on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Subscriptions cost as low as $5.99 a month. However, Peacock has a limited-time offer in which you can get a Peacock membership for a year for just $19.99. You can check it out at the Peacock link above.
International viewers can stream the show on WWE Network.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 match card and predictions
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Predicted Winner
Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
World Heavyweight Championship (Judgment Day banned from ringside)
Damian Priest
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
I Quit Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes
Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven
WWE Women's Championship
Bayley
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
Intercontinental Championship
Chad Gable
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Triple Threat Tag Team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill