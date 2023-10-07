WWE Fastlane 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
WWE Fastlane 2023 takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7. Here is all of the information you need to know about the premium live event, including the match card and how to stream the show.
By Scott Rogust
The last time WWE presented a premium live event was at Payback 2023, which saw Seth Rollins successfully defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch defeat Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match. This Saturday, WWE is heading to Indianapolis, Ind. for their next big event on the schedule.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, WWE presents Fastlane 2023 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
John Cena will have his first televised match since WrestleMania 39 this past April, as he teams up with the popular LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. There will also be a big rematch, with Rollins once again defending his title against Nakamura, this time in a Last Man Standing match, with the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent enough that they can't answer the count of 10.
For those wondering what time Fastlane begins, how to stream the event, and what the full match card looks like, we have the answers for you.
WWE Fastlane 2023 start time
The main card for Fastlane is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be a kickoff show beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will catch you up on the storylines leading into the premium live event.
WWE Fastlane 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
WWE fans living in the United States can watch Fastlane on NBC's Peacock streaming services. You can sign up for a subscription for as low as $5.99 a month.
Fans outside of the United States can stream Fastlane on the WWE Network.
WWE Fastlane 2023 match card
- Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
- LWO (Rey Mystero and Santos Escobar) and TBA vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)