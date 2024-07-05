WWE Money in the Bank all-time winners and cash-in results
In the history of WWE, there have been plenty of unique match types that eventually become regular staples in the company. The Hell in a Cell match and the Elimination Chamber are two of the most well-known. But there's another match that spun off into an annual premium live event.
That, of course, is the Money in the Bank Ladder match.
The match type was first introduced in 2005 as a special match for WrestleMania 21. The match, first introduced on television by Chris Jericho, would see six competitors compete in a ladder match to retrieve a briefcase hanging high above the ring. Whoever successfully gained possession of the briefcase would earn a world championship opportunity any time, any place over the span of a calendar year.
The Money in the Bank ladder match would become a regular match type for WrestleMania until 2010, when it spun off into it's own pay-per-view event. In 2017, WWE introduced a women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which has since become an annual match alongside the men's bout.
Considering this match has been around since 2005, you may be wondering who the all-time winners of the Money in the Bank were and how they fared in their cash-in attempt.
Men's Money in the Bank winners and cash-in results
Year
Event
Winner
Cash-in Result
2005
WrestleMania 21
Edge
def. John Cena for the WWE Championship (New Year's Revolution 2006)
2006
WrestleMania 22
Rob Van Dam
def. John Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand 2006
2007
WrestleMania 23
Mr. Kennedy
never cashed in, lost MITB briefcase to Edge on May 7, 2007 episode of RAW
2008
WrestleMania 24
CM Punk
def. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship on June 30, 2008 episode of RAW
2009
WrestleMania 25
CM Punk
def. Jeff Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship at Extreme Rules 2009
2010
WrestleMania 26
Jack Swagger
def. Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship on March 30, 2010 episode of SmackDown
2010
Money in the Bank 2010
Kane
def. Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2010
2010
Money in the Bank 2010
The Miz
def. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on Nov. 22, 2010 episode of RAW
2011
Money in the Bank 2011
Daniel Bryan
def. The Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship at TLC 2011
2011
Money in the Bank 2011
Alberto Del Rio
def. CM Punk for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011
2012
Money in the Bank 2012
Dolph Ziggler
def. Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship on Apr. 8, 2013 episode of RAW
2012
Money in the Bank 2012
John Cena
def. CM Punk via disqualification on July 23, 2012 episode of RAW (WWE Championship did not change hands)
2013
Money in the Bank 2013
Damien Sandow
lost to John Cena for the World Heavyweight Championship on Oct. 28, 2013 episode of RAW
2013
Money in the Bank 2013
Randy Orton
def. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2013
2014
Money in the Bank 2014
Seth Rollins
def. Brock Lesnar (c) and Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31
2015
Money in the Bank 2015
Sheamus
def. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2015
2016
Money in the Bank 2016
Dean Ambrose
def. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2016
2017
Money in the Bank 2017
Baron Corbin
lost to Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Aug. 15, 2017 episode of SmackDown
2018
Money in the Bank 2018
Braun Strowman
Universal Championship match vs. Roman Reigns ended in a no-contest at Hell in a Cell 2018
2019
Money in the Bank 2019
Brock Lesnar
def. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2019
2020
Money in the Bank 2020
Otis
lost MITB briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell 2020
2021
Money in the Bank 2021
Big E
def. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Sept. 13, 2021 episode of RAW
2022
Money in the Bank 2022
Austin Theory
lost to Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Nov. 7, 2022 episode of RAW
2023
Money in the Bank 2023
Damian Priest
def. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40
The very first winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match was Edge, who beat Chris Jericho, Kane, Shelton Benjamin, Christian, and Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 21. Edge held onto the briefcase for around nine months, before successfully cashing in at New Year's Revolution 2006, where he pinned John Cena to win the WWE Championship. This came after Cena defeated Shawn Michaels, Carlito, Kane, Chris Masters, and Kurt Angle in an Elimination Chamber match.
CM Punk is the only wrestler to win the Money in the Bank ladder match twice. In fact, Punk did so in back-to-back years, winning at WrestleMania 24 and 25.
Punk successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract twice to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Edge and The Miz are also the only men's wrestlers to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract more than once. In 2007, Edge defeated Mr. Kennedy for the Money in the Bank briefcase, only to cash in a couple of days later on an episode of SmackDown, defeating the Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Miz successfully cashed-in in 2010 by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in 2010. But at Elimination Chamber 2021, months after defeating Otis for the Money in the Bank briefcase, The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
The first men's wrestler to fail to win the world championship in a cash-in attempt was John Cena in 2012. Cena challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on RAW 1000, but won via disqualification after interference from the Big Show. However, championships don't change hands via disqualification, so Punk retained.
Perhaps the most notable cash-in was Seth Rollins. After winning the briefcase in 2014, Rollins cashed in during the main event of WrestleMania 31 between WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Rollins pinned Reigns after a Curb Stomp to win the match and the title to bring an end to WrestleMania 31.
The only other wrestler to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase during WrestleMania was Damian Priest, who defeated McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.
Austin Theory is the only Money in the Bank winner to not cash in on a world championship. Instead, Theory used his contract to challenge for the United States Championship during the Nov. 7, 2022 episode of RAW, and lost to champion Seth Rollins.
Women's Money in the Bank winners and cash-in results
Year
Event
Winner
Cash-in Result
2017
Money in the Bank 2017
Carmella
Carmella was stripped of the Money in the Bank contract due to the controversial finish to the match
2017
SmackDown June 27, 2017 episode
Carmella
def. Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Apr. 10, 2018 episode of SmackDown
2018
Money in the Bank 2018
Alexa Bliss
def. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2018
2019
Money in the Bank 2019
Bayley
def. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2019
2020
Money in the Bank 2020
Asuka
Asuka was rewarded with the Raw Women's Championship after Becky Lynch relinquished the title on the May 11, 2020 episode of Raw
2021
Money in the Bank 2021
Nikki A.S.H.
def. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship on the July 19, 2021 episode of Raw
2022
Money in the Bank 2022
Liv Morgan
def. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022
2023
Money in the Bank 2023
Iyo Sky
def. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023
The very first winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match was Carmella, who defeated Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Lana, and Tamina Snuka at the 2017 event. However, Carmella's win was revoked due to interference from James Ellsworth, who retrieved the briefcase for the superstar. A rematch was held on the June 27 episode of SmackDown, which Carmella once again won.
Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on the Apr. 8 episode of SmackDown, defeating Charlotte Flair, who was attacked by The IIconics, for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Out of the winners, five held onto the contract for less than two days. Alexa Bliss (2018), Bayley (2019), and Liv Morgan (2022) all cashed in on the same night of winning the Money in the Bank ladder match and won world championships. In 2020, Asuka was rewarded with the RAW Women's Championship by winning the Money in the Bank ladder match on the May 11 episode of RAW. Becky Lynch, who was the RAW Women's champion at the time, relinquished the title due to pregnancy. Nikki A.S.H. won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2022 and cashed in the following night of RAW, defeating the RAW Women's champion Charlotte Flair.
Every single winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match entering the 2024 event has successfully cashed in and won a world championship.