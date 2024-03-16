Projected WrestleMania 40 match card after March 15 SmackDown

🚨 TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE #USTITLE AT #WRESTLEMANIA! 🚨#SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis just announced that @LoganPaul will defend his US Title against @RandyOrton and @FightOwensFight on The Grandest Stage of Them All! 🇺🇸#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2ruXbYLRF2