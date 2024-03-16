Projected WrestleMania 40 match card after March 15 SmackDown
Three new WrestleMania 40 matches were made official during the March 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Here's the projected WrestleMania 40 match card after this latest show.
By Scott Rogust
WrestleMania 40 is only a couple of weeks away, as WWE will head to Philadelphia, Pa., for both nights of the "Grandest Stage of Them All" on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7. Thus far, there have been plenty of matches added to the match card, including this past week on the March 11 episode of Monday Night Raw, with Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and the Judgment Day defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against five other teams in a Six-Pack Ladder match.
On the March 15 episode of SmackDown, there were three more matches made official for WrestleMania 40.
First up, Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Paul had pushed general manager Nick Aldis to get Orton to apologize for attacking friend KSI last week. Not only that, but Paul said that Aldis hasn't even found him an opponent for WrestleMania.
After Orton beat Grayson Waller, Paul attacked "The Viper." Owens came out to make the save against Paul, Waller, and Austin Theory. Afterward, Aldis announced that Paul would defend his title against Orton and Owens.
On Raw this past week, Jey Uso issued a challenge to his twin brother Jimmy for a match at WrestleMania. Jimmy had attacked Jey in his last two matches against Gunther and Drew McIntyre.
Backstage on SmackDown, Jimmy emphatically accepted Jey's challenge, and the twins will now do battle at WrestleMania.
Finally, LA Knight will officially face A.J. Styles at WrestleMania.
Styles had not appeared on SmackDown since costing Knight the Elimination Chamber match last month. Knight had let it be known that he was waiting for Styles to get some revenge. Knight issued the challenge to Styles while standing on the stage. "The Phenomenal One" snuck up on Knight, hitting him in the back with a steel chair before accepting his challenge.
Confirmed WrestleMania 40 match card after March 15 SmackDown
- Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (Night One)
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Night Two)
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Projected WrestleMania 40 matches to be added at a later date
- Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
On SmackDown, Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee. Afterward, Escobar and Legado del Fantasma attacked Lee. Carlito would make the save, but to no avail. Mysterio would come out to attack and chase away Escobar. Mysterio then issued a challenge for a match next week on the March 22 SmackDown.
Expect the match to feature plenty of interference, with the Mysterio vs. Escobar match being pushed to WrestleMania.