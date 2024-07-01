Xander Bogaerts’ parting act in Fenway return will break Red Sox fans’ hearts
By Curt Bishop
The San Diego Padres made a trip to Fenway Park for a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. It marked the first time Xander Bogaerts had been back to Fenway Park since leaving the Sox in free agency in 2022.
San Diego won the first two games of the series before Boston bounced back to win the finale. Bogaerts got quite the reception when he returned to his old home, as the Red Sox fans celebrated their former shortstop.
After Sunday's game, Bogaerts paid a nice and impactful tribute to his old team. As the Red Sox shook hands on the field and the rest of the Padres descended into the clubhouse, the veteran slugger remained on the top step and tipped his cap to Alex Cora, Rafael Devers, and several of his old teammates.
Xander Bogaerts pays tribute to his old team
Despite not being a part of the Red Sox organization anymore, it's clear that Bogaerts truly enjoyed his time with the team. He made his MLB debut in 2013 and helped guide the Red Sox to a World Series title.
The 31-year-old also played a key role in the team winning a title in 2018 in their first season under Cora. That team won 108 games and cruised through the playoffs to secure their title. Bogaerts was unfortunately not active for the Padres' series against the Red Sox, as he has been on the injured list since May 22 due to a fractured left shoulder.
Still, it's clear that the return was special and meant something to him. His decision to stay in the dugout and tip his cap to his old team was certainly a classy gesture.
Red Sox fans were sad to see Bogaerts go, and while he hasn't performed up to par this season with the Padres, he was and still is a fan favorite at Fenway Park. Red Sox fans will appreciate him paying homage to his former teammates, as it shows that he still holds the organization, its fans, and the city in high regard long after his departure in 2022.