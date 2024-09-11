Xavier Worthy actually left something in the tank after electric Chiefs debut
Xavier Worthy probably elicited the most 'LOL, holy smokes' type reactions in Week 1 of the NFL season. We heard all summer about how the Texas Longhorns speedster was, well, really fast. We also heard about how awesome he would look on the Kansas City Chiefs, a team known to make the most of ultra-quick wideouts with Patrick Mahomes slinging the football.
Lo and behold, the WR-needy Buffalo Bills traded out of the first round to deliver Worthy to their foremost AFC rivals, a move that is sure to age like milk on a hot day. Hell, the Chiefs only have Patrick Mahomes because of a draft-day trade with the Bills. Somebody needs to tell the Buffalo front office to stop doing business with the enemy.
Worthy's NFL debut was about as impressive as one could have expected. He didn't have a huge target share in the Chiefs offense, but he sure did make the most of his touches. Worthy caught two of three targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. Before that, on his first professional touch, Worthy wheeled out of the backfield for a 21-yard dart through traffic, which resulted in a score. Three touches, two touchdowns, and a lot of happy fantasy managers. A good start, I dare say.
You can practically smell the burnt rubber and the smoke coming off of Worthy's cleats.
Worthy is on record as the fastest man in NFL history after recording a historic 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. So, imagine our surprise when Worthy didn't even record the fastest on-field speed in the NFL over the weekend.
Xavier Worthy still has more gas in the tank after electric Week 1
Of course, Worthy won't sit No. 1 on the max speed list every week. Game flow will matter. On the above touchdown run, for example, Worthy was forced to evade tackles, which requires gear shifts and directional changes. It's impossible to move at absolute top speed unless there's a straight-line highway available.
Ironically enough, it's his former Texas teammate, Adonai Mitchell, who topped the charts, so to speak. Once upon a time, there was a debate as to which Longhorns wideout might best suit the Chiefs. Mitchell ended up with the Indianapolis Colts and a QB who is unafraid of airing it out, Anthony Richardson. That said, Mitchell's first NFL start was a bit less impressive (one catch on five targets for two yards).
Worthy is bound to top this list eventually, probably sooner than later. As soon as Kansas City gets him sprinting out on a vertical route, or as soon as Worthy breaks free behind a defense, we are going to hear the roar of the engine from miles away. Thursday night's game was all the proof most folks will need to dub Worthy the NFL's fastest man and move on. He was quite literally untouched on that 21-yard scamper through a crowd of defenders. It was like watching 11 top athletes trying to catch a puff of smoke.
Kansas City has a tough Week 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but even if veteran wideout Hollywood Brown makes his season debut, we should expect a decent chunk of playmaking opportunities to come Worthy's way.