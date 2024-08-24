Aaron Judge trying to get 'locked in,' despite video game-like 100-game stretch

Aaron Judge says he’s “trying to get locked in.”



Here are his numbers over his last 100 games (since 4/27):



.378/.505/.835 with 45 HR, 106 RBI, 93 R, 84 BB



He's the first player in MLB history to hit .375 or higher with 45+ HR in a 100-game span.