Yankees could betray morals to fill major hole in free agency
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline passes us by, it's a good time to begin looking into the upcoming free agent class.
For a team like the New York Yankees, free agency is where they solidify their roster. The Steinbrenner's have never been afraid to open up their check book and that absolutely won't be a problem in 2025.
The top priority for the Yankees will obviously be signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the historic contract that he is set to get. New York will be whatever they have to do to win that bidding war.
Whenever the Soto saga is handled and Soto ends up with the Yankees or elsewhere, New York will begin to turn their attention towards filling voids in the lineup and bullpen.
Potentially the biggest hole on the team resides in the infield, either at second base or third base depending on where the Yankees intend on playing Jazz Chisholm going forward.
Yankees connected to rival third baseman Alex Bregman in upcoming free agency
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal made a very interesting connection for a Yankees infield fit this coming offseason. He connected rival third baseman, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros as a free agent fit.
"The market for third basemen [Bregman] should be interesting. Besides the Astros and Giants, the teams with obvious needs include the Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees, presuming they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second as a replacement for Gleyber Torres," Rosethal wrote.
Obviously, from a baseball standpoint, Bregman would fit with the Yankees. It allows Chisholm to slide over to second base to replace Gleyber Torres. It would give New York a stable infield for the next few seasons which is something they've desperately lacked this year.
Bregman is a talented hitter and fielder that has the winning instinct that's seemingly missing from many Yankees hitters. He has the postseason success that the current Bronx Bombers could only dream of.
But he has been one of the organization's biggest rivals, besides the Red Sox, Orioles and Jose Altuve. Bregman has been on the bad side of many Yankees fans for the last five or six years.
Though this would be a great fit for the Yankees, it's unknown if Bregman would even be interested in signing with the organization. He would certainly go from a Houston legend to somebody that the fanbase may never forgive if he decides to go to New York.