Yankees big trade deadline splash won’t actually haunt them for rest of season
By Scott Rogust
Between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, it was the Bronx Bombers who made the big splash move in acquiring Miami Marlins utility player Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm made an immediate impact and provided a spark to the batting order, as evidenced by hitting four home runs in his first three games with the team.
But this week, Chisholm suffered an injury to his left elbow after sliding home in the Yankees' Aug. 12 game against the Chicago White Sox. Chisholm was removed from the game and placed on the injured list one day later with a UCL injury. With that, Yankees fans waited to see if Chisholm would require surgery and force him to miss the rest of the season.
Well on Friday, there was some good news regarding Chisholm for now. According to the New York Post's Greg Joyce and Jon Heyman, Chisholm met with numerous doctors, and rest and rehabilitation was recommended over surgery. With that, the Yankees are hoping Chisholm can play again this season, most likely in September.
Yankees hope Jazz Chisholm Jr. can return in September without elbow surgery
This is good news for now, but the key will be how Chisholm progresses in his injury recovery. If Chisholm can avoid setbacks, then the September return date could be feasible. But, at least the surgery isn't on the table currently.
Chisholm has thrived since joining the Yankees. Perhaps most impressively was his ability to ease into playing third base, a position he's never played before in his career. In 13 games, Chisholm recorded a .971 fielding percentage at third base after recording 12 putouts, 21 assists, and one error in 34 total chances.
At the plate, Chisholm recorded a .316 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, a .702 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs, and 18 hits in 57 at-bats (14 games).
With Chisholm sidelined, Oswaldo Cabrera has been manning third base. Also, the Yankees called up former top prospect Oswald Peraza to fill in, but it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll actually receive.
The Yankees are hopeful that Chisholm can return just before the playoffs with surgery not an option currently. But, we'll have to wait and see how Chisholm's elbow progresses in the next couple of weeks.