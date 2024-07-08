Even Clay Holmes is surprised he made the AL All-Star team
All-Star Game rosters were officially announced on Sunday, giving MLB fans the opportunity to both praise those who made it, and complain about those who didn't.
While most of the discussion has revolved around the inclusion of Paul Skenes and the nonsensical omission of Christian Walker, one of the biggest surprises saw Clay Holmes make the All-Star team.
Holmes' inclusion was so shocking to the point where even he was 'a little surprised' to have made the AL All-Star team.
Clay Holmes is one of many individuals surprised by his All-Star Game nomination
Ever since being acquired by the New York Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Clay Holmes has been one of the best relievers in the American League. There's absolutely no disputing that.
He was as dominant as he had ever been to begin the 2024 campaign, recording 20 consecutive scoreless outings to start the year while converting 13 of his 14 save opportunities. He was certainly in All-Star talks then, deservingly so, but his play lately should have put those talks to a close.
The right-hander has a 6.75 ERA in his last 16 appearances while blowing four of his last ten save opportunities. His recent struggles have brought his season ERA up to 3.00, and he has blown five of his 24 save opportunities.
Holmes has still been above-average all things considered, but should he really be an All-Star? Should he have made the team over others who did not? It's hard to make that argument.
Kenley Jansen has a 2.01 ERA in 31 appearances, converting 18 of his 19 save opportunities. He did not make it. Craig Kimbrel has a 2.10 ERA in 38 appearances, converting 23 of his 27 save opportunities while also recording four holds. He too did not make it.
Jansen and Kimbrel might not be as dominant as they once were, but there's no disputing that the numbers show that they've been far better than Holmes. Kimbrel in particular has a lower ERA, a higher strikeout rate, more saves, and fewer blown saves. What is the rationale for Holmes getting in?
It's not even like the Yankees needed an All-Star representative since they had two other nominees. It feels as if MLB stopped paying attention to Holmes' production after the first month or two of the regular season. That's the only possible justification for including him over two clearly superior alternatives.