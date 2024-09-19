As Yankees clinch, Juan Soto is still focused on all the wrong things
The New York Yankees clinched their postseason berth on Wednesday with an extra-innings defeat of the Seattle Mariners. It was a night of celebration for the whole team, as New York became the first AL team to clinch its spot in the playoffs. Right now, the Yankees are 5.0 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and appear to have the inside track to the No. 1 overall seed.
Before that, in Tuesday's 11-2 smackdown of Seattle, Juan Soto achieved one heck of an individual milestone. He rocketed a two-run home run in the fourth inning, which marked his first career moonshot in T-Mobile Park. That was the last stadium on Soto's to-do list; he has now homered in all 30 MLB ballparks.
Soto was understandably excited. He called it "another goal" in his career and "a great feeling." Then, he made a comment that is sure to raise eyebrows with free agency on the horizon. The sort of comment that spoils the fun for Yankees fans (h/t Brendan Kuty, The Athletic).
"What a best way to go into free agency with all 30 ballparks checked (off) my list."
Juan Soto hints at free agent sweepstakes after milestone home run
Frankly, that is a wild statement from Soto. He has every right to be thinking about free agency and what is sure to be a life-changing payday this winter, but this statement is a damning admission. Not so much for Soto as it is for the Yankees. Even with all the success Soto and the team are having, the 25-year-old is keeping one eye on the future. He is using all these accomplishments as bullet points on his resumé, bargaining chips to one day lord over the Yankees front office.
New York is still the presumed favorite to sign Soto in the end, but the cross-town Mets have all the money and motivation a team could ask for. The Phillies, Blue Jays, and Giants are also expected to make a run, with each offering a distinct appeal. Toronto is an international hub, the Giants are back on the west coast and blessed with deep pockets, and the Phillies are the best team in baseball. It's also worth noting that Soto was once teammates with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber back in his Washington Nationals days.
Point blank, the Yankees are going to face stiff competition in the open market. Shohei Ohtani made $700 million because he's a global icon, but Soto is 25 years old with one of the purest swings in recent MLB history. He may very well be the most valuable free agent of the last few years, even if the final contract number doesn't eclipse the gaudy $700 million that Ohtani received last winter.
The Yankees are not quite as liquid as they used to be. Expensive free agents tend to gravitate more toward the Mets or Dodgers these days. Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Toronto will all come with deep pockets, too. The biggest factor in the Yankees' favor is Soto's comfort level with the organization and the success he has experienced since putting on the Yankees uniform. That is why it's so concerning to see him spin such a noteworthy accomplishment into free agent fodder, completely unprompted.
A lot can change over the next few months. New York fans will hope that Soto's employer does not.