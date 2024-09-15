MLB Rumors: Cubs-Bellinger opt-out, Phillies-Juan Soto, White Sox get worse
- Somehow, the White Sox plan to get worse in 2025
- Phillies gain serious momentum as potential Juan Soto dark horse
- Cody Bellinger is expected to remain with Cubs beyond 2024 campaign
T-minus two weeks until October, which means spooky decor, crisp autumn air, and the best sports moments of the year. The MLB Playoffs are right around the corner. You can practically taste it.
As the league's best teams gear up for what is sure to be an explosive postseason, however, some are looking to the future, curious what may be in store come 2025. The latest MLB rumors, supplied in ample volume by USA Today's Bob Nightengale in his Sunday column, are sure to pique the interest of fans across the league.
Here's what is percolating behind the scenes as we speak.
MLB Rumors: White Sox plan to cut payroll in 2025 after disastrous season
The Chicago White Sox are on track to break the MLB's all-time record of 120 losses this week. It can't get any worse, right? Fans have been treated to a historically putrid season of baseball, in large part due to the stingy and all-around inept ownership of Jerry Reinsdorf. You watch the White Sox, you watch the Chicago Bulls, and it's hard to think, "man, this is only going to get worse." You can't sink lower than rock bottom.
And yet, the White Sox will try their damndest to one-up (one-down?) their unforgettably agonizing 2024 campaign. Rather than using this season as motivation to improve the roster and put a better product in front of fans, the White Sox plan to... cut costs. That's right, the White Sox are going to tank their payroll this winter.
Chicago is going to shed salary "after sustaining substantial losses in revenue during this horrific season," writes Nightengale.
What a nightmare scenario for the White Sox fandom. If ever you want to see an example of a fanbase's dedication to their team through thick and thin, look no further than the South Side of Chicago. There is no reason to believe the White Sox will be even watchable in the near future, but those few, proud, immensely loyal fans persist. It's a credit to them and a credit to the game of baseball, unlike the White Sox organization, which is flagrantly abusing the support of those fans.
It's time for really speak up against what the White Sox ownership group is doing, because this is outright embarrassing.
MLB Rumors: Phillies among select group expected to pursue Juan Soto in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are the first MLB team to 90 wins this season. It has not been the smoothest ride, but this is a team built for postseason success. We have seen it time and time again, even if the Phillies haven't quite scaled the mountaintop. Right now, Philadelphia is on track for the No. 1 seed in the National League and a round-one buy, which should be fascinating. We haven't seen the Phillies are outright frontrunners in the postseason yet.
All that said, Dave Dombrowski always fields a contender. The Phillies front office is among the most aggressive in the MLB, backed with seemingly unlimited spending power from the ownership group. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos — the list goes on. When confronted with an opportunity to lure top-end talent to the City of Brotherly Love, the Phillies are often in the mix.
That said, it should come as no surprise that Philadelphia is among the teams expected to mount a pursuit of Juan Soto, the winter's top free agent.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe," writes Nightengale. "The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies."
This is all very predictable. The New York teams are purported frontrunners, while San Francisco has been trying to land a marquee free agent for years. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, were involved in Juan Soto trade rumors before he ultimately landed with the Yankees.
It's Philadelphia, though, that continues to capture the imagination of MLB fans. Soto is a former teammate of Harper, Turner, and Schwarber from their shared time with the Washington Nationals. There are tangible connections there, not to mention a chance for Soto to dominate the National League alongside two of this generation's best hitters in Harper and Turner.
Money won't be the disqualifying factor for Philadelphia. Soto is clearly happy in New York, so the Phils aren't favorites, but it would be completely unsurprising to see Soto give strong consideration to the NL's top team.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger is expected to opt in for second year of Cubs contract
The Chicago Cubs inked Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million contract in free agency. In classic Scott Boras fashion, that contract includes opt-outs after each year to preserve flexibility, as Bellinger will surely hope to maximize his long-term profit. He is almost 30 years old, after all, and money can dry up fast in the MLB.
That said, the Cubs probably don't have anything to worry about regarding the 2025 campaign.
"Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who’s in the first year of a three-year, $80 million contract, is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract," writes Nightengale. "He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year."
It has been a deeply imperfect season for Bellinger, slashing .269/.332/.438 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI through 468 at-bats. From injuries to simple slumps, the production hasn't quite lived up to expectations.
True to every prediction and statistical indicator, Bellinger's slugging has cratered after a bounce-back 2023 campaign. He's still one of the very best players on the Cubs roster, so this is good news for the Chicago fandom, but there is understandable concern baked in. Bellinger is only opting in because he has underperformed. The Cubs surely don't want to be tied to another bad contract; the Dansby Swanson investment has already soured.
Bellinger's salary is off the books after 2026 no matter what and his situation isn't half as dire as Swanson's right now, but this is a thought in the back of every Chicago fan's mind. It's good to have Bellinger locked in for another season, but there's no guarantee that he performs on par with a $27.5 million cap hit.