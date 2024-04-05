Yankees embarrassingly ask fans to pay for adding an advertisement to their jerseys
The new sponsor patches on jerseys are not exactly popular with fans, and the Yankees have made it so much worse.
By Curt Bishop
The new sponsor patches on MLB jerseys haven't exactly been popular among fans.
Other major sports leagues, such as the NBA have adopted sponsor patches, and Major League Baseball followed suit last year.
The New York Yankees, however, have taken it to the extreme.
On the left sleeve of the Yankees' jerseys, a patch for "Starr Insurance" is present as part of a partnership between the two organizations. Now, fans' jerseys can feature the patch, but there's a catch.
While Yankees fans can have their own jerseys customized, the team is asking fans to pay an extra $15 to have the patch inscribed on the sleeve of their jerseys.
Yankees hit new low with sponsor patch demand
This is one way to make fans uninterested in buying jerseys.
Most fans likely don't care much about whether or not the patch is even present on the uniform. But now the Bronx-based team has taken it a step too far by asking for fans to pay an extra $15 to serve as a walking billboard.
Fans are not going to want to pay that $15 to get the patch on their jerseys. They more than likely will not even be interested in adding the patch, which means this stunt by the Yankees could fail miserably.
Some fans on Twitter have already voiced their opinion on the matter.
If the patches are going to be on the jerseys, it might be best if the Yankees gave fans the option to add them for free, instead of charging fans extra money to have them there at all.
This is a poor scheme being run by the Yankees in order to line ownership's pockets.