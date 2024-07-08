Yankees facing potential worst-case trade deadline scenario
The sooner that the New York Yankees make trade deadline moves, the better. New York was 49-21 after taking the first three games in a mid-June series against the Kansas City Royals, but after losing two of three at home against the Boston Red Sox, they're now just 55-37 on the year.
Sure, being 18 games over .500 is great and all, but they are 6-16 in their last 22 contests. They've split or lost each of their last seven series, and things don't get any easier with a trip to Tampa Bay and Baltimore coming up.
This Yankees team has several holes that Brian Cashman must address for them to make a deep run in October but one of them is the bullpen. The Yankees bullpen ranks 26th in the majors with a 4.79 ERA since June 1. Their bullpen blew Friday's game in which they had a lead. Their bullpen turned what was a one-run game into a three-run game on Sunday.
Adding to this bullpen is a must for the Yankees if they want to make a deep run. Tanner Scott is a dream target that they have been linked to, but Miami Marlins beat writer Craig Mish of the Miami Herald links Scott to the worst possible team. The Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees could face potential doomsday trade deadline scenario
"The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention. The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify. Miami and Baltimore had talks during the offseason about Jesus Luzardo so the Marlins have clearly done their homework on the O’s farm system," Mish wrote via the Herald.
The 'most obvious fit' being the Orioles is tough for Yankees fans to hear. Scott, a former Oriole, would be a perfect fit in this Yankees bullpen if Brian Cashman can get it done.
Scott has broken out for the Marlins in the last two seasons, developing into one of the best left-handed relievers in all of baseball. This season he has a 1.42 ERA in 37 appearances and 38 innings pitched, converting 13 of his 15 save opportunities. His team stinks, but Scott has been elite and was named an All-Star, deservingly so.
Because he's on an expiring contract and is on a team out of postseason contention, he's almost certainly going to get traded. The only question is where.
With Clay Holmes struggling and this Yankees bullpen lacking depth, you'd think they'd be the perfect fit, but Mish says Baltimore could be the ones to get him. The Orioles and Marlins have already reportedly had substantial talks, so Miami knows a lot about Baltimore's farm system. The Orioles also know a lot about Scott, who spent parts of five seasons in Baltimore.
The Orioles getting Scott and fielding a late-game trio featuring the southpaw, Yennier Cano, and Craig Kimbrel would not be fun for Yankees fans, and would only make the gap wider in the AL East.