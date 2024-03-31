Yankees fans DoorDashed Anthony Volpe Pepto Bismol to fight off a tummyache
Anthony Volpe missed his first game of the season due to a stomachache. Fans aren't letting the excuses slide, putting their own money on the line by getting him some medicine.
By Josh Wilson
The New York Yankees have not avoided the injury bug to start the year, with Gerrit Cole out for a few months and D.J. LeMahieu now expected to be out for longer than initially thought. The rest of the lineup has been healthy amid early bumps and bruises.
Juan Soto turned his ankle but kept himself in the lineup. Gleyber Torres had his thumb hit by a pitch but didn't miss any time. The first big missed game due to an ailment is Anthony Volpe due to a ... stomachache?
Hey, happens to the best of us. Catching a bug or eating something that just doesn't sit right can definitely keep you out of action for a bit. But, Volpe is one of the youngest guys on the team, and missing a game because your tummy hurts fits the stereotype of the "kid" of the team.
Fans don't want to see Volpe miss much time, as he's shown plenty of growth to start the year from his rookie season. He's been far more disciplined at the plate, taking more balls. It's far early, but his OBP this year is .571 so far, it was .283 last year.
Fans Door Dash Anthony Volpe Pepto Bismol to get him over the tummyache
The Yankees are right back at it tomorrow, continuing their early-season road trip in Arizona against the reigning NL Champions, the Diamondbacks. Volpe can't miss more than a game, ideally.
Fans are making sure he'll have no excuses, with one going so far as to Door Dash some Pepto Bismol to Minute Made Park. The fan posted an update on social media that the courier left the medicine with security who was going to get it to Yankees staffers.
Surely, the Yanks have Pepto Bismol on hand if Volpe needs it. This wasn't necessary.
But sometimes it's the thought that counts. Getting a bottle of medicine from a fan is just another reminder that the fans are expecting to see him out there. A few weeks ago DoorDash helped fans recruit Mike Williams to sign with the Jets.
Food delivery is just the newest way for fans to interact with athletes and show that they care.