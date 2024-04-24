Ump show: Yankees got a game's worth of makeup calls for Aaron Boone ejection
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected unfairly on Monday afternoon. The umpires made it up to him on Tuesday.
By Mark Powell
Aaron Boone leads MLB in ejections since he was hired as Yankees manager. His reputation unfortunately plays a role in how umpires perceive him, even if Hunter Wendelstedt won't admit it. Wendelstedt ejected Boone on Monday after a fan seated right above the dugout took a dig at him. It was one of the more unjust ejections in my lifetime, and that's saying a lot.
Yet, the ump show never really ends. Even when ABS is implemented and pitchers can challenge their own balls and strikes, human umpires will have full control. The makeup calls in favor of Boone on Tuesday were...something. Per umpire scorecards, Tuesday's home plate ump John Tumpane favored the Yankees rather heavily, essentially handing them a run in the process.
I am not responsible for these metrics, so please don't come after the messenger. However, the Yankees defeated Oakland by just one run on Tuesday. Thus, by giving the Yankees a 1.14 run advantage, Tumpane gave New York the advantage they needed to secure a victory.
Were the Yankees actually gifted a win on Tuesday?
It's easy to look at the overall scorecard and assume that, yes, the umpires made up for Wendelstedt's ejection with a free victory. Yet, that's not nearly the case, and there are a few reasons why.
First, umpires only have so much impact on the game. As sad as that may sound to the likes of Angel Hernandez and Joe West, it's true. Second, there were terrible calls against both teams. Look no further than Tumpane assuming he knows more about the strike zone than the king of walks, Juan Freaking Soto.
As FanSided's Alicia de Artola pointed out, it's tough to accuse umpires of any implicit bias at this point. They're just...bad.
"That's the thing about umps at this point. It's tough to accuse them of bias when they seem to be awful no matter who is at the plate," de Artola wrote. "Even so, the challenge system that is being tested in the minors right now can't come to the majors soon enough. Accepting some human error is one thing but seeing guys punched out on pitches inches off the plate should never be acceptable. We all just want to see them get those calls right."
If you can believe it, umpires are actually better these days than in the not-so-distant past. Television broadcasts adapting a literal strike zone has helped umpires improve, but also ruined their reputation.