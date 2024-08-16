Yankees have familiar face to fill the gaps after Jazz Chisholm injury
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees seemingly crushed the trade deadline by acquiring utility player Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. The Yankees put Chisholm at third base, a position he never played before, and saw some solid results. But this week, the Yankees saw Chisholm suffer a UCL injury in his left elbow after sliding into home plate in the team's 12-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
With Chisholm avoiding surgery and the Yankees expecting him to return in September, it's likely that the team will run with Oswaldo Cabrera, D.J. LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza at third base. But, it seems that the Yankees were given a gift by their opponents this weekend -- the Detroit Tigers.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray was first to report that the Tigers were designating Gio Urshela for assignment.
Let's not forget that Urshela played for the Yankees for three seasons. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees, was quick to point out that New York was on the road to play the Tigers in Detroit. This would serve as a perfect opportunity for the Yankees to reunite with Urshela and give them some depth at third base with Chisholm out.
Tigers give Yankees a gift to help fill void in Jazz Chisholm Jr's absence
Urshela was a fan favorite during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons with the Yankees. After joining the team, Urshela showcased his versatility over the years, playing first base, shortstop, outfield, and yes, even third base.
Urshela put up his best offensive numbers during his years with the Yankees. In 2019, Urshela put up career-highs in batting average (.314), home runs (21), RBI (74), and OPS (.889). Through three seasons, Urshela slashed .292/.335/.480 while recording 41 home runs, 139 runs, 153 RBI, and 296 hits (291 games).
Throughout his career, Urshela recorded a .967 fielding percentage at third base by posting 375 putouts, 1,104 assists, and 50 errors in 1,529 total chances.
Before the 2022 season, the Yankees traded Urshela and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for third baseman Josh Donaldson, infielder Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Even after "getting rid of" Urshela, they did express interest in bringing him back, per reports.
Bringing in a player with familiarity would be a plus, especially with the team having World Series aspirations. With Chisholm out until September, bringing in Urshela would be a good idea.