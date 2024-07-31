Some players are blinded by the NY lights, Jazz Chisholm is supercharged by them
By Austin Owens
Over the last couple of months, baseball fans witnessed the New York Yankees nearly crash and burn. Through one stretch, they were one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. Before the trade deadline, the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins and it is already paying dividends.
Chisholm's versatility is a huge assest to the New York Yankees. While the outfield in the Bronx is pretty stacked, Chisholm is capable of taking over multiple infield positions as well. This includes second base, even if Gleyber Torres doesn't think so. The adding of Jazz Chisholm was expected to give the Yankees a boost but he may already be on his way to exceeding expectations.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.)
Jazz Chisholm expresses comfortability with Yankees
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic shared Chisholm's quote regarding playing for a team that has World Series expectations.
"This is what I live for. I love the lights. I love the big crowds. I love everything like that. It's super exciting." Chisholm said.
Over the years, many players have joined the Yankees and the immediate pressure that is put on them becomes too much to handle. Fans are ruthless and will not hesitate to let a player know when their performance does not satisfy their expectations. After just three games with the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm has already won fans over.
In 15 at bats with the Bronx Bombers, Chisholm has belted four homers already (all against the Philadelphia Phillies) and drove in eight runs. When he was asked about his experience with the Yankees so far, Chisholm wasted no time showing that in pinstripes is where he belongs.
Even after his short stay with the Yankees thus far, Chisholm has become a fan favorite. Chisholm acknowledged the Yankees fans who made it down to Philadelphia to watch them play, and called them "amazing."
Prior to joining the Yankees, Chisholm had played over 400 games for the Miami Marlins where he performed well but his team most certianly did not. Seeing Jazz Chisholm with the Yankees very well could provide the momentum boost Aaron Boone's club needed to reach the ultimate goal of winning a World Series in 2024.