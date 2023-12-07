Best memes and tweets after Yankees fans finally put out of Juan Soto misery
After hours of waiting, the New York Yankees have finally completed a trade for San Diego Padres star Juan Soto.
By Mark Powell
It only took multiple days at the MLB Winter Meetings and several hiccups in between, but the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have finally agreed to a trade involving Juan Soto.
New York will receive Soto, arguably the best left-handed power bat in the game, to man their outfield for at least the next season. Trent Grisham was also sent to the Bronx as part of this trade package, which will ship Michael King, Kyle Higashioka and three coveted prospects back to San Diego. It's a blockbuster trade package, but one the Yankees can surely afford given their farm system depth at the moment.
The Soto trade remained a mystery well into the night on Wednesday, as a deal was thought to be agreed upon hours prior, only to suffered a perceived holdup in the late afternoon on the east coast. In the end, San Diego agree to the Yankees terms and accepted the same trade package that had been rumored all day long.
Is it frustrating? Sure. Do Yankees fans care at this point? No, not really.
Yankees fans rejoice after finally landing Juan Soto: Best memes
It took long enough, but Yankees fans can take a sigh of relief following the reported trade for Soto. In the most important offseason in recent memory for New York, Brian Cashman has come out swinging. Fans can only hope Yoshinobu Yamamoto is next.
Photoshop skills on point. Thankfully Yankees fans had hours to work on it.
The Yankees outfield will feature Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, with Grisham as a likely fourth. When Jasson Dominguez is healthy, he could slide in for Verdugo should he struggle to acclimate in the Bronx.
Should New York strike next on the Yamamoto front, the pressure will be squarely on Aaron Boone to deliver. It's World Series or bust.