Yankees receive worst possible news regarding Jonathan Loaisiga's injury
Jonathan Loaisiga is an integral piece of the New York Yankees bullpen. Now they will be without him for the rest of the 2024 season.
By Marci Rubin
The New York Yankees have lost an important part of their bullpen. Earlier this week, righty reliever Jonathan Loaisiga went on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain. But the 60-day timeline is now much longer.
The Yankees have received terrible news regarding Loaisiga’s injury. On Saturday, Loaisiga revealed to reporters that he tore his UCL and will undergo season-ending surgery. He is expected to need 10-12 months to recover. This timeline is shorter than if he were to need Tommy John surgery, but it still means the end of Loaisiga's season.
Jonathan Loaisiga’s season-ending surgery is a crushing blow
This injury is a major blow for the Yankees. Even though Loaisiga won’t need Tommy John surgery, missing the entire season is still the worst news possible for the 2024 Yankees, who have Loaisiga under a one-year contract. Although he only made three appearances this season, the 29-year-old had been off to a solid start to the season. He pitched four scoreless innings in three games before going on IL.
Loaisiga made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2018 and has been with the team ever since. When healthy, Loaisiga is someone the Yankees can count on. But his list of injuries is extensive and concerning. Most recently, he spent the majority of 2023 on the injured list after having a bone spur removed from his elbow.
The Yankees have to look forward and absorb the loss of Loaisiga. They have a lot of talent in the bullpen ready to step up. The team signed Dennis Santana to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster to replace Loaisiga.
Considering Loaisiga will be a free agent after the 2024 season, this was going to be an important season for him. Undoubtedly, Loaisiga was aiming to have a strong year to prove why the Yankees should keep him around beyond this season. Will 2024 spell the end of his time in the Bronx? The Yankees will have a decision to make in the offseason regarding Loaisiga’s future.