Yankees-Red Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Fenway Park, June 14
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are arguably the biggest rivals in MLB, if not without question. And while the latter has the distinct advantage well atop the standings in the 2024 season, Boston isn't going quietly in a fight for a Wild Card spot. So with the first meeting of the season between these AL East foes on deck for Friday night at Fenway Park, fans were ready for it.
Unfortunately, fans looking ahead to Friday's game probably noticed that the weather forecast was not pretty for the 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch. Rain and some thunderstorms were projected to come through the area around Fenway.
And sure enough, that's exactly the way things played out. About a half-hour before the scheduled first pitch, the Red Sox announced that the game would be starting in a rain delay, further pausing the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry after fans have already waited more than 70 games into the season for this first matchup.
So when will the Yankees-Red Sox game start on Friday? Let's take a look at what we see about the rain delay and what it could mean for the start time.
Yankees-Red Sox rain delay: Start time updates from Fenway Park
Looking at the Fenway Park weather forecast during the rain delay, it appears the Yankees-Red Sox game could start some time between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET. Currently, the forecast calls for more than 70% chance of thunderstorms and rain during the 7 p.m. ET hour but, at 8 p.m. ET, the forecast then switches to a less than 40% chance of rain with the electricity seeming to subside amid cloudy weather.
This actually creates quite a predicament for Boston sports fans with the Yankees and Red Sox start being delayed by the weather and rain.
Of course, the Boston Celtics are going for a sweep in the NBA Finals on Friday night as well and the Red Sox actually moved up the start time slightly for this game because of that to try and not create too many fan conflicts. But now that we have this rain delay, that could substantially change things for fans.
Even still, this should be quite the Yankees-Red Sox matchup at Fenway with Luis Gil, who has been lights-out this season, on the mound for New York facing a Boston lineup that's been getting hotter and with Brayan Bellon, who has been a Yankee-slayer in his young career, on the bump for the Sox.
We will continue to keep you updated about when the Yankees-Red Sox rain delay will end and the game will start.