Yankees reportedly could have edge for Jordan Montgomery under one condition
Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned just three days shy of Opening Day. But a top suitor may have finally emerged.
By Curt Bishop
Opening Day is just three days away.
And yet, Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned and stands alone in free agency as the top remaining pitcher.
However, things may finally get moving for the veteran left-hander. On Sunday, Jim Bowden reported that Montgomery has two long-term offers on the table.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are two teams that have remained in touch with the left-hander, and the Yankees could ultimately be the team that has the edge.
They were interested in Blake Snell before he signed with the Giants on a short-term deal. But they could be willing to give Montgomery the long-term deal he seeks at a slightly lower AAV, according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.
Yankees could have the edge in Montgomery pursuit
New York was set to head into the 2024 season with reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole at the top of its rotation.
However, an arm injury has slowed Cole down and will likely keep him out for about two months. In that case, the Yankees now have a perfect opportunity to reunite with Montgomery.
The 31-year-old left-hander made his Major League debut with the Bronx Bombers in 2017 and became a key member of their rotation. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals and later flipped to the Texas Rangers.
Last October, he went 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the postseason as he helped the Rangers secure their first World Series title in franchise history. The southpaw even won Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and earned the win in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
During the regular season, he went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts between the Cardinals and Rangers. He also pitched a total of 188.2 innings during the 2023 season.
An important thing to remember is that if Montgomery remains unsigned after Opening Day, he won't have a qualifying offer attached to his next contract when he ultimately does sign. Unlike Snell, he remains focused on signing a long-term deal.