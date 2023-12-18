Flight tracking szn: Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors swirl thanks to IG story
Where will Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign? Your guess is as good as mine, but let the flight tracking rumors begin.
By Mark Powell
MLB free agency has been held up by the Yoshinobu Yamamoto chase. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are reportedly the favorites to sign Yamamoto, the Mets, Phillies, Giants, Red Sox and more are all interested in his services.
The Japanese ace is taking his time, as Yamamoto doesn't have to sign until Jan. 4, when his posting period ends. Yamamoto is still visiting teams, with the 25-year-old posting a photo on his Instagram on a plane with his agent. The photo can be seen via his Instagram story.
While not as impactful as Ohtani's signing, don't be surprised if baseball fans begin to track Yamamoto's flights, just as they did with Ohtani's rumored trip to Toronto. Of course, Ohtani was not on that private plane, which speaks to the reliability of fan theory (and sometimes the word of reporters). Ohtani never left southern California, while Blue Jays fans were convinced he was en route to Canada to sign a long-term contract.
MLB Rumors: What's the latest on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto chase?
Yamamoto has reportedly received offers from the Red Sox ans Giants in excess of $300 million. There's a chance that information was leaked in an effort to gain leverage in negotiations with teams that Yamamoto prefers to sign with, such as the Yankees and Dodgers.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has also met with Yamamoto at least twice, including once in Japan and another time at Cohen's home. Cohen has the most money to spend on Yamamoto, as he's reportedly the only big fish the Mets plan on pursuing this offseason. Should they miss on Yamamoto, the organization will pivot to contending in 2025.
Yamamoto has won Japan's version of the Cy Young award in three straight seasons. It's rare for a pitcher of his caliber to be posted in the middle of his prime, hence the price tag for a player who has yet to throw an MLB pitch.