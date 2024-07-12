Zach Edey’s Summer League stardom has everyone jumping on bandwagon
By Lior Lampert
The NBA Rookie of the Year race has not felt as wide-open as it does entering the 2024-25 campaign in some time. However, it appears many are hopping on the Zach Edey bandwagon.
Edey is a 7-foot-4 physical specimen and a two-time National Player of the Year at the collegiate level. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, though that decision didn't come without a fair share of backlash.
Many wondered how/if Edey's game would transition to the pros. Nevertheless, he quickly changed the minds of cynics everywhere with a strong Summer League debut. Since then, the Grizzlies' new franchise center has emerged as the consensus betting favorite to get voted as the league's most outstanding rookie.
Edey was as high as +2000 on the odds list to win Rookie of the Year when it opened in late June, per ESPN BET. As of Wednesday, he is the co-favorite to earn the prestigious honor, along with Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards.
Considering Memphis brought Edey in to address their gaping hole at the five spot, the 22-year-old should instantly be a significant rotational piece. He will presumably slot into a starting role instantly. And if not, he will be a massive part of the second unit, locking him into a considerable workload.
Operating alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smarts will open things up for Edey in the paint. Conversely, the latter's interior presence and physicality should open up the floor for the Grizzlies and add a new element to their offense.
Typically, Memphis likes to get out in transition and deploy a run-and-gun style of play. But they've never had a player of Edey's stature during the Morant era.
Moreover, playing for a playoff contender such as the Grizzlies and contributing to their success will bode well for Edey in the eyes of voters. While Memphis struggled notably this past season, they were the only Western Conference team to post back-to-back 50-plus win efforts from 2021-23. So, their returning to being a fixture at or near the top of the standing wouldn't be shocking.
FanSided's Christopher Kline beat bettors to the punch by roughly two weeks. He's had Edey ranked as the No. 1 Rookie of the Year candidate since the end of last month.