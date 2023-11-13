Zach Wilson blows comeback chance vs. Raiders: Best memes and tweets from frustrated Jets fans
Who could have forseen Zach Wilson making costly mistakes?
Jets fans thought they were done with the Zach Wilson experience when they signed Aaron Rodgers, but the universe had other plans for them. Those plans involve a whole lot of pain.
The Wilson experience indeed continues. It continues to frustrate and bewilder.
On Sunday Night Football, the latest New York Jets battled the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime showdown of teams hoping to claw back to .500. Antonio Pierce's squad got the victory after Robert Spillane picked off Wilson in the red zone late.
Jets fans reacted to that moment exactly as you might expect.
Best memes and tweets after Zach Wilson botched the Jets comeback
Wilson finished with 263 yards passing but threw no touchdowns. The Jets settled for four field goals. They haven't found the endzone in two games. That's 11 quarters of football without a touchdown.
Despite having a clear talent like Garrett Wilson to throw to, Wilson has manageds just one passing touchdown in his last five outings.
And it's not like the Raiders were rolling offensively. As usual, the Jets defense kept them in the game by holding Las Vegas out of the endzone until an impressive catch from Michael Mayer in the fourth quarter.
New York just never found a way to answer that score, settling for a field goal on the next drive and then failing to find the endzone the rest of the way, even after they were gifted additional chances via a Josh Jacobs fumble and a 21-second three-and-out following Wilson's costly interception.
So yeah, the Wilson experience hasn't been the most enjoyable for Jets fans.
The good news is there seems to be a chance that Wilson won't have to finish out the season as the starting quarterback in New York. Aaron Rodgers is aiming for a return to action in December, as wild as that may sound.