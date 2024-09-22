Zach Wilson highlights have reached a new low, and it's all thanks to Bo Nix
By Mark Powell
Zach Wilson went from the presumptive face of the New York Jets franchise to a Bo Nix insurance policy in Denver real fast. By all accounts, Wilson has embraced his new role with class. He doesn't seem to mind being a backup, even if that means playing second fiddle to Nix, or third fiddle to Nix and Jarrett Stidham, of all players.
This is after Stidham openly complained about his role after Nix was named starter. Yet, Sean Payton still views Stidham as the better backup option as compared to Wilson.
Wilson was listed as inactive for Week 3, which isn't a huge surprise given he's the third quarterback on the depth chart. Again, this isn't exactly new news. Wilson is a developmental project on a team which already features one of those as their primary starter. The league has moved on from Wilson in terms of being a player some teams might consider as a starting quarterback. In that sense, he's behind players from his own draft class, like Trey Lance and Justin Fields, neither of which are top-tier talents in their own right.
Prior to the Broncos Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilson was seen catching passes in warmups and doing the griddy. This made headlines for all the wrong reasons on social media.
What happened to Zach Wilson, and does he have a future with the Denver Broncos?
Wilson's future in Denver is as uncertain as it gets. If a quarterback-needy team were to call the Broncos about Wilson around the NFL trade deadline, he could be on the outs. However, why would any team be interested? When Wilson received his chance last season -- thanks to a season-ending injury suffered Week 1 by Aaron Rodgers -- he failed to make much of it.
The Jets offense was dreadful and Wilson was to blame for that. Now, with a healthy but limited Rodgers managing games, New York looks much better.
I am by no means trying to pile on Wilson. He's had a rough go of it both in New York and now Denver, but his best chance at living up to his potential as a starting quarterback is not with the Broncos. Perhaps he can catch on as a backup next offseason for a team with a proven starting quarterback and head coach who can develop young signal-callers. However, it should also be noted that there aren't many of those jobs available.