Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram have hilarious response to In-Season Tournament reward
The star duo of the New Orleans Pelicans plan on having a good time in Las Vegas with the NBA In-Season Tournament.
By Kevin Reyes
The New Orleans Pelicans seem to enjoy that they will be playing in Las Vegas.
Along with the Los Angeles Lakers (who they face today at 10 p.m. ET), Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, the Pelicans will play in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Even with all the doubts about how interested players would be in the importance of it, it appears that star players have taken a liking to winning it.
Even though there aren't any playoff or draft implications, players seem to be drawn to the money ($500k to each player on the winning team) and location. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the star duo of the Pelicans, caused a buzz on social media for their plans if they win the whole thing.
If they beat the Lakers tomorrow, they would play in the championship game of the tournament on Saturday and would play at home on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In those two days off, it appears that the team plans on having a great time in Vegas if they make it the distance.
And they will have a good paycheck to go with that celebration. By just making it as one of the final four teams they have cashed an extra $150k. They would get $200k if they make it to the Championship game and lose.