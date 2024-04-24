Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Pelicans vs. Thunder, Game 2
The Pelicans came up just short in Game 1 against the Thunder and could really use their star forward as they attempt to even the series. Can Zion Williamson play in Game 2?
By Ian Levy
The Pelicans were able to sneak through the Play-In Tournament but lost Zion Williamson to a hamstring strain and a game to the Lakers which would have given them the No. 7 seed and a chance to avoid the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pelicans played the Thunder tough in Game 1 and nearly stole a win on the road before losing 94-92. They could have really used Williamson's offensive creation in a game in which they shot under 40 percent from the field, under 30 percent from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 14 times.
With or without Williamson, the Pelicans have to feel confident about their chances given how close Game 1 was. Unfortunately, for now, it seems like they'll be without him.
Zion Williamson is out for Game 2 against the Thunder
Williamson has already been ruled out for Game 2, according to the NBA's official injury report. The initially reported injury timeline had him being re-evaluated on May 1. The good news for the Pelicans is that his injury isn't as serious as the ones other stars like Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo are working through and there seems like a decent chance he can return at some point in the series. Although, Game 5, if necessary, is scheduled for May 1, so the Pelicans probably have to win at least one game without him.
With Williamson out of the lineup, the Pelicans will probably continue to lean on Trey Murphy II, who played 44 minutes in Game 1, and Larry Nance Jr. off the bench. Murphy II was instrumental in keeping Game 1 close, finishing with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and 3 blocks, hitting 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. Nance Jr. also played extremely well with 8 points and 8 rebounds in 19 minutes.
Game 2 tips off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.