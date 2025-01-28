Potential Spurs depth chart if team can land De'Aaron Fox from Kings
The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up De'Aaron Fox trade discussions in the days leading up to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Fox and the Kings have experienced a major resurgence since Doug Christie took over for the ousted Mike Brown, but that evidently is not enough to salvage the relationship. The Kings are now tasked with navigating a tightrope, as Fox's looming 2026 free agency means he is more valuable now than in the offseason.
As for where Fox might end up, he seems to have one destination in mind. According to ESPN Sacramento's James Ham, Fox's "preferred landing spot" is the San Antonio Spurs.
It's hard to blame the guy. An All-Star point guard in his prime should want to run alongside Victor Wembanyama for the next decade. San Antonio is on a skyward trajectory and Fox would accelerate the timeline, giving the Spurs a consistent advantage creator and facilitator to center the offense on.
Wemby has gotten much better at creating his own looks and operating in traffic, but easy, spoon-fed buckets are still a healthy (and all too rare) source of offense for the 7-foot-4 wunderkind. Fox gives him a prolific pick-and-roll partner for the foreseeable future, capable of collapsing defenses with his speed and delivering pinpoint lobs or gift-wrapped spot 3s for the Spurs' big man.
Here's how the San Antonio depth chart might shake up after a hypothetical trade.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Potential Spurs depth chart with De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama together
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
De'Aaron Fox
Devin Vassell
Harrison Barnes
Jeremy Sochan
Victor Wembanyama
Chris Paul
Malaki Branham
Julian Champagnie
Keldon Johnson
Alex Len
Blake Wesley
Sidy Cissoko
Doug McDermott
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Charles Bassey
The Spurs can concoct any number of trade packages to reach Fox's $34.9 million salary, but the cleanest, most logical path seems to be something along the lines of Stephon Castle, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins going back to Sacramento. Doug McDermott and Alex Len join Fox in the south of Texas in this particular hypothetical.
Fox obviously takes over starting point guard duties, relegating Chris Paul to sixth man (if he sticks around — there's a world in which CP3 gets rerouted to a more established contender). Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan comprise the starting wing rotation, while Wemby anchors the frontcourt.
The Spurs are presumably keen on Stephon Castle as part of their future, but Fox won't come cheap. One has to think San Antonio will need to part with at least one of Castle or Vassell to tempt Sacramento, especially since the Kings can drag this out. Fox is under contract through next season, so Sacramento can punt these negotiations to the offseason if the Spurs don't come with a strong offer.
Frankly, the Spurs might want to wait until the offseason, just in case these lottery odds bear fruit, but there is an understandable eagerness to start winning games — a lot of games — with Wemby. He's ready to put up numbers in the postseason and put San Antonio back on the competitive map. Fox gives Wembanyama the co-star he lacks and, to be frank, Fox's arrival also renders certain aspects of Castle's game a bit redundant. Castle's 25.6 percent 3-point shooting is a tough sell next to Foxy in the backcourt. Sacramento, presumably at the onset of a rebuild, can be more patient with the reigning No. 4 pick.
Fox is a tremendous hypothetical fit on the Spurs. Now, let's see if San Antonio can get this across the finish line.