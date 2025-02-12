Power Ranking 30 NFL Free Agents and predicting where they are going
By Nick Villano
The 2024-25 NFL season is over, and the Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl Champions. A lot had to go right for the Eagles to make it all the way to the championship. They had to hit all of their picks in recent drafts (like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jalen Hurts), and make savvy trades (A.J. Brown, Darius Slay, plus draft-day trades to draft Cooper DeJean, Dallas Goedert, and others), but some would argue that this Eagles win is thanks in large part to its free agency expenditures.
Last offseason, the Eagles opened their coffers to sign Saquon Barkley to a massive contract, and he delivered more in his first year after free agency than possibly anyone not named Peyton Manning. He broke the record for most rushing yards combined between the season and postseason. He was a big-play machine, but he wasn't the only free agent signing that was amazing for the Eagles. Zach Baun might be the biggest bargain in the entire league, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal. They also signed starters C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Mekhi Becton, and Oren Burks.
Now, teams are going to hope they can use free agency to find their own game changers. There is no Saquon Barkley this year. There is a serious dearth of playmakers on the market, but there are plenty of players who can compliment a great team into a champion.
30. Russell Wilson
Next Team: Raiders
We start off with an absolute shocker. Russell Wilson revitalized his career this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he ran out of gas at the end. There was talk after he returned from his early-season injury that Pittsburgh wanted to re-sign him to a longer-term deal, but it never happened. The Steelers are probably happy about that. He fell off a cliff once he started facing the best of the best. He lost his last five games with the Steelers, including the Steelers’ playoff game against the Ravens.
Wilson wasn’t awful like he was at times with the Denver Broncos, but analysts could tell he was being too careful. He wanted to make the easiest throws and avoid interceptions at all costs. It’s not a bad strategy to rebuild your reputation, but it usually has an expiration date when it comes to the NFL.
When looking at the options, Wilson only makes sense for a very specific situation. We can’t see him going to a team with even a modicum of expectations. He’s made his money and is just trying to keep his career alive and build on his legacy. There are a few interesting options for him, but many of them come with a second job. He’s basically going to work as a player coach. We can see the Giants signing him, or maybe the New York Jets, but the Raiders make the most sense.
They can bring Wilson to pair with a draft pick. Most of the QBs in this class need time to cook. Wilson can give the Raiders time. He won’t be expected to win, but he will be expected to teach. He can do his best teaching by giving a rookie QB a front-row seat to quality play. Some of the best quarterbacks in the league turned into stars because they had a year to really understand the league and watch a veteran do their work.
29. Justin Fields
Next Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Meanwhile, the Steelers understand it was probably a mistake to stick with Russell Wilson for the whole season. Justin Fields looked pretty good as he was getting used to the offense, but when Wilson returned from injury, the Steelers made him the starter. Fields is electric at the quarterback position, and he brought an element that was important in today’s NFL. Would Fields have beaten the Ravens? Probably not, but they would have had a better chance with a game plan around his strengths.
The Steelers need a lot of help this offseason, especially on offense. They have no real weapons outside of George Pickens, and he has serious issues with consistency. They will likely use their first-round pick on offensive help, but it doesn’t make sense for the Steelers to give decent money to Russell Wilson when Fields will likely be cheaper and better. This will give the Steelers more money to sign a wide receiver, a running back, and offensive line help.
Fields’ best shot to be a starter is with the Steelers. All other teams will make him do what he’s already done with Pittsburgh. He hasn’t gained the trust of the other teams in the league, so he might as well stick with the team he knows.
28. Nick Chubb
Next Team: Dallas Cowboys
Most lists won’t have Nick Chubb this high, and we understand why. Chubb is coming off an injury-riddled season, and he didn’t look like that power running back he was in prior seasons. This is now two seasons where injuries took him out at the knees. It sounds like he wants to make something work with the Cleveland Browns, but there’s a chance that the Myles Garrett trade request could have them looking at a large-scale rebuild. It doesn’t make sense to add a 29-year-old running back for decent money if they are going to tear it down to the studs.
Chubb might be cooked, but the running back market is nowhere near what it was last season when Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs, JK Dobbins, and Aaron Jones were all available. This year, the best names are the ones at the bottom of that list (Jones and Dobbins), plus first-round bust Najee Harris and Chubb. Harris is a fine reclamation project, but he’s a project. His ceiling is much lower than Chubb's, even considering age.
There is a decent chance that Chubb joins a team and turns back the clock, ala Derrick Henry this past season. We don’t see him doing what Barkley did, but Chubb was once the very best in the league at the position. He has a particular skill set that can age better than lesser backs.
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are going to salivate at this opportunity. They have a major need for a running back without a real game-changer on the market. However, that means they can take a low-risk chance on a guy like Chubb to see if he turns back the clock. We see the Cowboys either signing Chubb or Harris this offseason and calling it a win. While it’s bad policy on their part, it might just work this time.
27. Bobby Wagner
Next Team: Washington Commanders
Some things just work and we should repeat their success. We loved the fit of Bobby Wagner with the Washington Commanders. There’s a chance he could retire this offseason if things don’t work out, but we’d much rather see him return for another season with the Commanders.
Wagner was a captain for this Commanders team that made a run to the NFC Championship. They rode rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they also made insane strides on the defensive side of the ball. Wagner was a huge part of that turnaround. He had 132 total tackles, two sacks, and eight additional quarterback hits. He was still racing to the ball at 34 years old, and his instincts are second to none.
Wagner was a Pro Bowler for the Commanders and was second-team All-Pro at middle linebacker. He is still playing at an incredibly high level, and a team would be lucky to have him in the middle of the field. This is a position that tends to age gracefully, unlike almost every other position on the field.
The Commanders would need to replace Wagner if they let him sign elsewhere, and with $78 million in free agency space, according to Over the Cap, this shouldn’t be a money issue. New owners led by Josh Harris have deep pockets, and Wagner won’t break the bank, anyway.
26. Malcolm Koonce
Next Team: Los Angeles Rams
One thing we know about the Los Angeles Rams is they love to find a player they can mold into a superstar. Whether it's getting someone in the NFL Draft and playing into the lineup right away, or it's finding those players in free agency who are major bargains. Malcolm Koonce isn't going to sign for free, but he's the type of player to way outperform his contract.
Koonce was given an opportunity this season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he played well. The 26-year-old recorded eight sacks and forced three fumbles. It was clear he still has room to grow, but there was this ability he showed that makes him an ideal candidate to sign a decent contract and then build his profile. The Raiders will likely want to keep him, but the fact that he still hasn't been signed tells us that free agency is likely his next stop.
And that's where the Rams will step in. They will look at what the Eagles have done and want to emulate that. We have to remember the Rams are the team that came the closest to beating the Eagles in the playoffs. That's not nothing. A few smart moves this offseason, and the Rams could be true contenders.
25. Mekhi Beckton
Next Team: New England Patriots
So many Philadelphia Eagles players made themselves a fortune in the Super Bowl this season. It happens every year, but the Eagles are especially set up to see their team get raises across the board. There are multiple free agents on this list from the Eagles championship roster, but nobody made themselves more money than offensive lineman Mekhi Beckton.
This was a player that was trying to salvage his career after he was let go by the New York Jets. He came to Philadelphia and thrived at the highest possible level. He was legitimately good, but we have to admit, that happens a lot in this offense. Becton is going to use this as leverage to sign a massive deal, and we know just the team that’s going to do it.
Spoiler alert, the New England Patriots are going to be mentioned more than once on this list. They have by far the most money to spend, and they are set at two of the positions with the most high-leverage options in free agency this year (defensive tackle and cornerback). They do need offensive line help in a bad way. Becton would be a welcomed addition to this team.
The goal for Mike Vrabel and the Pats has to be building around Drake Maye. It starts with keeping him upright and ends with getting him someone to throw to. More on that later. Expect the Patriots to sign Becton to a contract that make your eyes pop.
24. Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles walking onto the field in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he worked all season to get back on the field and try to save this San Francisco 49ers season. It wasn’t going to work, and Greenlaw should have just rehabbed all season. Instead, he returned in the middle of December, and he had one good game in him (a big effort against the Rams on a Thursday night). Unfortunately, the season was clearly in shambles, and Greenlaw was shut down after he got injured again in his second game back.
That’s why a return to San Francisco makes sense for everyone involved. The 49ers desperately missed Greenlaw this season. Their defense just needed his presence and ability to go sideline to sideline. That’s hard to do on a recovered Achilles. With almost 20 months from the injury, next season should be when we see that old player.
Greenlaw also turns 28 years old this offseason. Nothing is stopping him from having a huge season this year and signing a big free-agent contract next season with term and guarantees. He hasn’t lost his chance to make life-changing money in the NFL. He just needs to be patient and return to a team that’s likely to be a contender again. This was a blip for the 49ers. It’s the typical season from heck. Greenlaw’s injury was a huge reason for the season going off the rails from the start.
23. Rasul Douglas
Next Team: Green Bay Packers
Rasul Douglas is an interesting cornerback option on the market this year. He’s on the wrong side of 30 years old, but he’s been good for a while now. He isn’t a superstar or anything like that, but he definitely plays the position the right way, and he’s often touted by his teammates and coaching staff. He’s coming off a three-year contract that paid him a total of $21 million. He isn’t looking to break the bank this offseason, but we believe he’ll be looking to go back to a contender.
He spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, and we could see them making another run at him, but we think other contenders would be willing to pay him more. That includes his old team, the Green Bay Packers. Yes, they deprioritized him when they traded him at the 2023 trade deadline for a third-round pick, but this is a different Packers team.
The Packers are looking to take the next step, and while they have other needs, it makes sense to add cornerback help in case Jaire Alexander retires this season or looks to take a step back. Douglas could provide a short-term veteran presence that can be paired with younger options, including rookies drafted this year.
The Eagles showed how valuable it can be to mix veterans with rookies in the secondary when a team has the right pieces. The Packers should follow this model, and Douglas would be a great addition in that scope.
22. Donte Jackson
Next Team: New York Giants
There is no secret that the New York Giants are trying to get cornerback help. There are many options in free agency to make a move, but they may need to overspend because of where the Giants have been for years. The team made no real moves outside of cutting Daniel Jones (a move they bungled by embarrassing the QB before letting him go) to move on from the previous regime. Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are still there. That will turn off some free agents.
We don’t think it would turn off Donte Jackson. Jackson was the main piece in the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Obviously, that was a huge win for the Steelers. He became a playmaker in Pittsburgh, reeling in five interceptions and helping this defense become a force in the AFC North.
A nagging injury might keep some teams from going all in on Jackson, as his play waivered down the stretch. That might keep the Steelers from breaking the bank to bring him back, but the Giants really need a playmaker like Jackson in their secondary. Jackson had as many interceptions as the entire Giants defense had last season. He returned his interceptions for 88 yards, while the Giants got a measily 52.
The Giants shouldn’t go overboard with Jackson’s contract, but we don’t think they’ll need to in order to be the high bidder. His age and injury history will scare some teams off, but the Giants could get him secured while keeping enough cap space to make major upgrades across the board.
21. Azeez Ojulari
Next Team: Detroit Lions
This one feels too easy. The Detroit Lions desperately need pass rushing depth, and Azeez Ojulari is perfectly fine playing that role. He’s still very young, turning 25 years old this summer. He could grow with a Lions team that hopes to be great for a long, long time. Pairing Ojulari with a returning Aidan Hutchinson feels like a match made in heaven.
Ojulari finished the season with six sacks and 28 total tackles. He played on a pretty terrible Giants defense, but he proved he could be paired with a star. He was complimenting Brian Burns on that unit, and they did well together. It was just about the only thing, along with Dexter Lawrence, that went well for Big Blue this year.
Despite being so young, Ojulari has played four full seasons in the NFL. Every year, he has been a great specialist. We think Dan Campbell and this Lions defense would be best to unlock him. He’s always been a playmaker, and that’s what the Lions love. They want a player who can change the game in an instant. If you have 10-12 of those guys on both sides of the ball, then that’s how you build a champion. That’s what we learned from the Eagles this season.
The Lions are looking to build across the depth chart. Hutchinson returning is huge for the pass rush, but they still need to build around him. He can’t be the only player making it to the quarterback. Ojulari provides an important depth piece to the depth chart.
20. Amari Cooper
Next Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Amari Cooper did not look like the star receiver we thought he’d become in Buffalo. He’s been incredibly consistent throughout his career, first with the Raiders, then with Dallas, and even with the revolving door that is the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. Pairing him with Josh Allen felt like a no brainer, especially since he lost Stefon Diggs last offseason.
It did not work out like Bills fans would have hoped. He was not efficient with his receptions, and he was often used as underneath or outlet routes. In the playoffs, he caught six balls (including zero in their win against the Ravens in the Divisional Round), and he averaged around seven yards per reception. It’s not what you want when Josh Allen is slinging the football.
Despite this inconsistency in Buffalo, Cooper is still one of the better receivers available this season. He’s still just 30 years old, so there’s plenty of meat left on the bone. The Bills likely won’t want to pay the man, but someone will.
We think that “someone” will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s truly a perfect fit for player and team, but the only question is whether the contract fits the Steelers’ expectations. Pairing Cooper with George Pickens is an essential opportunity to get the most out of everyone, and it could give another weapon for Justin Fields, who is going to run a chaotic offense that needs veterans who can play on their toes.
19. Haason Reddick
Next Team: Minnesota Vikings
Haason Reddick is the hardest player to pinpoint in free agency this season. He famously had a long holdout with the New York Jets after they traded for him. Reddick’s former team, the Eagles, just won the championship without him on the roster. His contract demands are reportedly wild, and he will need to get humbled a bit before he signs. He wants a contract that shocks people, but his play didn’t warrant that in 2024.
After four straight seasons with double-digit sacks, Reddick had one this season. He had one sack on the Jets. It was a massive disappointment for a player who was supposed to come in and be a presence in the AFC East. When Reddick finally joined Gang Green, they were desperately holding onto their season. He didn’t help.
Was this a fall off due to his age (he turned 30 last year), an issue with the new defense, or was he rusty because of the missed training camp and holdout? Whatever the reason, he needs a reset and the right system. The Eagles won’t take him back after his antics. The Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores are a perfect fit.
They could revitalize Reddick, who likely won’t get the salary he’s looking for. He will be motivated to be a good soldier looking for a new contract. The Vikings can build a good defense with him as a cog. There’s a lot to like about this partnership.
18. Talanoa Hufanga
Next Team: Denver Broncos
Safety used to be one of hte most important positions on the football field, but the days of Rodney Harrison, Sean Taylor, and Ed Reed are long gone. That doesn’t mean there aren’t incredilbe safeties out there; quite the contrary. It’s just now they become available more often, and they don’t take up a ton of your salary cap. Savvy teams are going to use this to their advanage, especially with a player like Talanoa Hufanga.
Hufanga hasn’t been the All-Pro we’ve been used to, as he was one of the many San Francisco 49ers dealing with injuries this year, but he is an important cog to what is usually a great Niners defense. He would likely thrive with Robert Salah returing as defensive coordinator, but the 49ers have decisions to make a literally every position. Hufanga might not be their priority.
This is the type of player we see Sean Payton absolutely falling in love with. Beyond his amazing play on the field, he controls a defense so well, communicating exactly where everyone needs to be. Complicated defensive designs won’t bother him, and he’ll actually make the entire unit better with his ability to lead.
The Broncos will have competition for Hufanga, as he’s just 25 years old. He’s shown an ability to be a superstar, and he might even be underrated on this list. Hufanga is a great compliment to any secondary, and the Broncos are looking to take that next step in their contention journey. Hufanga would be an incredible piece for them.
17. Carlton Davis III
Next Team: Tennessee Titans
Carlton Davis was added to the Lions secondary last offseason, and he brought a veteran presence to a team that desperately needed it. The Lions cornerbacks were very bad in 2023, and it led to constant shootouts with their amazing offense. This past season, the Lions were much better in part because of Davis.
The Lions still allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league, which makes sense since they score so many points themselves. However, they’ve only allowed 18 passing touchdowns in the regular season. Meanwhile, they had 16 interceptions. Only one team (Chicago Bears) allowed fewer passing touchdowns, and only four teams had more interceptions. The Lions secondary was much, much better this season.
Yet, it seems like the Lions are fine with letting Davis go. They have young corners in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. They will probably get a cheaper cornerback in free agency. Meanwhile, Davis can get paid big bucks elsewhere.
That’s why we’ve chosen the Tennessee Titans. We believe they will look at Davis and consider him an important cog in the rebuild. He’s won a Super Bowl, and he can teach a very young roster how to be a professional. Most teams will be worried about Davis’ injury history, but the Titans will be willing to ignore a lot to bring him in while they rebuild. Also, pairing him with L’Jarius Snead would at least give the Titans one elite position.
16. Zach Baun
Next Team: Philadelphia Eagles
We are admittedly higher than most on Zach Baun, but we truly think the Eagles found a diamond in the rough. He was an essential piece to a reformed defense. Yes, rookies Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were incredibly important. Jalen Carter’s growth meant everything to the pass rush. Somehow, Baun’s ascension brought it all together.
The Eagles signed Baun last offseason for $3.5 million. It’s safe to say it’s going to cost a lot more to sign him this time around. Baun was incredible this season. His 82 solo tackles was third in the entire league. He had double-digit total tackles nine times this season, including in the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders.
Baun added two interceptions in the postseason, including one on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl to give the Eagles possession on the Chiefs 14-yard line with less than two minutes to go in the half. This allowed the Eagles to go into halftime up 24-0. A 24-point deficit feels a lot worse than a 17-point deficit. He essentially sealed the Eagles championship.
Baun could make a mint this offseason if he leads the Eagles, but we know a great connection when we see one. Baun was holding onto his NFL career when he came to Philadelphia. Now, he’s a star. The Eagles will pay the man, as we think they’ll prioritize him over some of their other free agents, and they will keep this connection going for a long time.
15. Lavonte David
Next Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speaking of a long-time connection, Lavonte David is trying to decide whether he wants to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the only team he’s ever known in his 13-year career. The 35-year-old is still incredibly effective as a linebacker. Despite his advanced age, he still played 97% of the Buccaneers defensive snaps. He never missed a game, a trend from his career.
The availability alone is worth a big contract for David. He recorded 5.5 sacks this past season, the most he’s had since he was 23 years old. He added 122 total tackles, and his first interception since 2019.
This is a Bucs legend. If he stays or if he goes this offseason, we’ll always think of him in pewter and red. He’s beloved in the city of Tampa. Teams will ask whether or not he wants to keep playing football. A team will offer him a starting position, but when looking at every possible angle of this, it just feels like a return to Tampa is the most logical choice. He probably won’t sign until deep in the offseason, but it’s the pairing that makes sense.
David wants to be on a contender, but there are only so many that are better suited for that than the Buccaneers. They make the playoffs every year, and the team is always competitive. Don’t make us watch David wear another uniform.
14. Zack Martin
Next Team: Dallas Cowboys/Retirement
This is truly a decision about a career as a whole. Zack Martin is a sure-thing Hall of Famer when he retires. That could be in a few weeks. Martin has been dealing with injuries for the better part of five years. Even with the injuries, this is the first time it really felt like we were close to the end with Zack Martin.
Part of that is because of the contract ending this offseason. It feels like a natural end to his time with the Dallas Cowboys. It would be an easy decision to retire, especially with more rehab ahead of him.
We’re not so sure. Martin is a high-leverage player who can completely change the dynamic of an offensive line. Even at this age, Martin is still one of the best at his position. He’s only missed out on the first or second All-Pro team twice in his entire career, and both were due to injuries. The Cowboys also need help on the offensive line, so trying to replace Martin would be near impossible.
And that is why, if Martin forgoes retirement for at least one more season, it makes sense for him to return to Dallas. We want to joke about how bad it went for America’s Team in 2024, but this should still be a contender. Martin can try one more time for that elusive Super Bowl appearance. It would be the perfect bow on his career.
13. Josh Sweat
Next Team: New England Patriots
Part of Reddick’s production was replaced from within this past season with Josh Sweat. He was dominant against Patrick Mahomes, recording two and a half sacks while some called for him to win Super Bowl MVP. After an incredible Big Game performance, Sweat is looking to parlay that into a payday. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a lot on his plate, and he will likely let another team pay Sweat a massive bounty for his performance.
It’s not like Sweat doesn’t deserve a raise, but the Eagles have to make hard decisions this offseason. He had eight sacks this season, a team-high. His main role was to get in the backfield and make a play. He’s been doing that his entire career with the Eagles. Now that he’s a free agent, he says that while money is important, he tells Jeff McLean of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he wants to be in the “right situation.”
Situation doesn’t always mean contender. Sweat likely wants the right coaching staff, one that will be motivating for a defensive player. As much as he doesn’t want to say it, his situation also means his financial situation. Joining Mike Vrabel with a blank check in New England is a perfect match. The Patriots desperately need pass-rush help after sending Matthew Judon to Atlanta. They could take a superstar in the draft, but Sweat would still pair nicely with someone like Abdul Carter of Penn State.
12. DeMarcus Lawrence
Next Team: Dallas Cowboys
Another long-term Cowboys legend is returning. It’s not something to grab headlines or an interesting prediction, but it’s the way of the Cowboys. Jerry Jones would rather pay money to guys who he knows, even if they are past their prime, than he would to outside free agents. He’s basically printing money on the star, but he still wants to spend his money on the guys who are local legends.
DeMarcus Lawrence missed most of this past season after he was injured in September. Before he went down, he was dominant. He had three sacks in four games, including two to open the season against the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t show his age until he was injured.
The Cowboys need good defensive players to fit with the new era under Brian Schottenheimer. There’s plenty of change coming to the Cowboys this offseason, but Lawrence will not be one of them.
Do we think other teams would go after Lawrence this offseason? We do, but they might not be willing to pay what Dallas is paying. They will want to get a bargain on a veteran coming off of an injury. The Cowboys will pay him like he’s DeMarcus Lawrence.
11. Charvarius Ward
Next Team: Arizona Cardinals
The NFC West has been famous for stealing players from their division rivals. Whether it’s Sean McVay convincing someone from the 49ers to sign with him or the Seattle Seahawks signing someone almost out of spite, these players don’t have to move far to get a big payday. The same is going to happen with Charvarius Ward.
Ward was another key cog of that San Francisco 49ers defense, and he’s the best one who is available this season. He’s one of the few clear stars at the position available in free agency. He would come into most locker rooms and be their top guy.
That includes the Arizona Cardinals locker room. He was incredible in 2022 and 2023, and he was still a top guy last season. Ward would go to Arizona and completely change the outlook of that defense. He can turn a secondary around as he would have twice-yearly matchups with Puka Nacua, DK Metcalf, and former teammate Brandon Aiyuk. If the Cardinals want to eventually compete in this division, they need to upgrade the secondary.
Ward has mentioned that he wants a fresh start after he was met with tragedy this season. The death of his daughter forced him to miss time, and it’s impossible to even fathom how he came back to football. He likely wants to leave the setting of this tragedy, and we can’t blame him.
10. D.J. Reed
Next Team: Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were the darling team of the 2024 NFL season. After decades of futility, a new ownership group and a new quarterback revitalized this franchise. Jayden Daniels was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL, and his presence gives the Commanders a reason to keep upgrading this roster. We think they will go cornerback shopping with so many great options available, and we have them landing D.J. Reed.
The Commanders have a ton of money available this offseason, with more than $75 million in cap space available at the time of this writing. That’s only behind the paltry Raiders and Patriots for most in the NFL. They can outspend anyone with Josh Harris’ deep pockets. Reed will be able to join a contender after a tumultuous run with the Jets while also getting paid market value.
Reed has expressed his desire to hit free agency, so it’s safe to say a Jets return is unlikely. The Commanders know they are going to have to stop opposing passers with an explosive offense growing. They need good players in the secondary, and Reed has proven to be that. He allowed just two touchdowns last season, and he could come in and pair with Marshon Lattimore for a great tandem.
It puts Reed in a position to thrive while also getting him the money he deserves. He can pair with a top-flight player, like he did in New York with Sauce Gardner. Yet, he can do it while constantly making the playoffs.
9. Khalil Mack
Next Team: Seattle Seahawks
Khalil Mack has said he has no intention to retire and plans to sign with a new team in 2025. He was surprisingly kept around by the Chargers last offseason, and he put together a quality season. He didn’t dominate like he did in 2023 when he had 17 sacks, but he fit in well in Jim Harbaugh’s defensive structure and played his position well. He wasn’t as flashy in 2024, but it was exactly what the Chargers needed from him.
Now, he’s looking to cash in before the end of his career. Mack is 33 years old, so we don’t see someone giving him four or five years on a deal, but he could get a massive payout from a team looking to add a pass-rushing specialist.
Finding that right fit is admittedly hard. Mack feels like one of those free agents who signs a deal that makes fans just look at their phone notifications and say, “Hmm.” That’s where the Seattle Seahawks jump in.
If the Seahawks decide to keep Geno Smith in house, their biggest need is pass rush. They had a respectable 45 sacks this season, and they only allowed 3,600 passing yards against, but they could use another body. While the Seahawks could add that in the draft, putting Mack there for a year could provide a template for a dominant defense.
8. Jevon Holland
Next Team: Baltimore Ravens
There are a few things that make Jevon Holland one of the most desirable free agents on the market. Obviously, it starts with his ability. He’s a fantastic safety who is a really good pass rusher and can be a game-changer in the right system. He was asked to play a different style this year, which has impacted his statistics, but there’s a playbook for how he can be dominant.
He’s also just 24 years old at the time of this writing. That means a team can sign him to a five-year deal, and it could entirely be in his 20s. Teams love when these young players become available, especially a player like Holland who already has four years of experience.
It might be surprising to some outside of Miami why they would let him go, as they can give him the franchise tag and pay him less than $20 million next year, but the 2024 season calls for major changes in South Florida. Holland should be a player who grows with a contender, but the Dolphins just can’t afford to spend that at the safety position with so much else going wrong.
We have a feeling that at least 20 teams at some point ask about Holland and what he wants. That will drive up the price, but it will also keep the contenders interested. Adding Holland to the Ravens defense would give them another huge playmaker to pay alongside Kyle Hamilton. Yes, paying two safeties to be stars doesn’t make sense to most teams, but pairing Hamilton and Holland would give the Ravens a major advantage against the top teams in the AFC.
7. Cam Robinson
Next Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Cam Robinson was one of the top trade targets at the deadline this season, and the Minnesota Vikings added him to the roster of a team they were hoping would compete at the highest level. He’s had incredible blocking grades in his career, including his pass blocking grades for the Jaguars.
Whoever receives Robinson this offseason will be very happy with the results. He’s one of the better offensive tackles in the game. The former Alabama big man has incredibly quick feet and can keep up with his offensive counterparts. This sounds like the typical player for the Kansas City Chiefs.
We all saw what happened at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs got too cute and put their “best” offensive lineman at the left tackle position. The problem is Joe Thuney is a guard. He’s always been a guard, and he was signed as a guard when he left the Patriots and joined the Chiefs in free agency. Yet, with a void at LT, the Chiefs tried Thuney in the biggest game of the season. It failed miserably, and the Chiefs need a solid option.
The Chiefs don’t have a ton of money available, but the salary cap is easily manipulated, and they can negotiate Patrick Mahomes’ cap number (which is $66 million) to make a ton of space available. That money needs to be used on a left tackle, and there’s no better fit for this offense than Robinson.
6. Ronnie Stanley
Next Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Ronnie Stanley loves playing for the Baltimore Ravens. He loves it so much he accepted a $7.5 million pay cut to play for them last season. He probably did that because he thought if he played well that it would come back to him on the back side. Stanley was incredible last season, playing every game for the first time in his career, but what if the Ravens say they don’t want to give him the salary he deserves?
Loyalty is very rarely a one-way street, and players have been known to make decisions based on revenge when they feel slighted. Insert the Ravens' biggest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is a severe need for a decent left tackle in the Steel City, with the Dan Moore Jr. experiment hopefully ending for good. Put Stanley there to protect Justin Fields, and you have a guy who is used to blocking for a shifty quarterback.
There is no better fit for Stanely than the Steelers. They are constant playoff contenders, so it’s not like he has to go to the end of the standings to get paid. He does turn 31 this offseason, so there’s age in consideration when discussing a contract, but we feel like the Steelers will be willing to pay for the top player at the position.
This is an important offseason for the Steelers and Ravens, as both know the AFC North will continue to be incredibly competitive with Joe Burrow also getting into the mix and hitting his prime. Solidifying left tackle is essential for Pittsburgh, and we don’t see Baltimore paying the right price for Stanley. That is, unless they use the franchise tag.
5. Stefon Diggs
Next Team: Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs had an interesting offseason in 2024, eventually getting himself out of Buffalo and onto another contender in the Houston Texans. It would a positive connection from the start, even though it was slow in terms of production. Diggs was building up his resume after scoring two touchdowns in the first game against the Colts. He eventually found his stride playing with so much talent at receiver, and he brought an important element to the offense.
The Texans looked very… meh after Diggs got injured at the end of October. When he went down, Houston was 6-2 and looked like a true contender in the AFC. By the end of the year, they were 10-7 and nobody was worried about that matchup in the playoffs. We don’t think Diggs was the only reason the Texans went 4-5 down the stretch, but it definitely didn’t help.
This is an incredibly talented Houston team, and they need to take advantage of this window they are working with where C.J. Stroud isn’t taking up a majority of their cap space. He’s still on his rookie contract, so spend more money at receiver. As long as Diggs is alright with a certain level of production as long as he’s paid, this pairing continues to make sense.
Houston has to make some moves because they are actually going into this offseason with negative cap space, but a few simple moves makes life much easier for them to manuever the cap. Technically, Diggs is on the books this year because of how he negotiated his deal, so he’s costing them $4 million not to be there. Might as well convert that into an actual player for them.
4. Chris Godwin
Next Team: Los Angeles Chargers
The top wide receivers this season all dealt with some serious injury issues. We just spoke about Stefon Diggs, who looked like he could still be a star in Houston. Chris Godwin was one of the best receivers in the NFL when he went down with an injury in garbage time. In seven games, Godwin had 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He was on pace for 121 receptions for just under 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those would all have been career highs.
Godwin is a sneaky great free agency addition this season. Did you know he had four season with more than 1,000 yards receiving? He’s also a pretty easy bet for more than 80 receptions each year with an upside for 100+. He’s also only 28 years old, so it’s not like this guy is at the end of his career. He could be dominant for another three or four years.
There are multiple teams that will be in on Godwin, but the Los Angeles Chargers feel like the best fit. Pairing Godwin with Ladd McConkey feels like the Mike Evans connection he felt in Tampa. He also gets to play with Justin Herbert, one of the most talented players at the position. The fit is there, and the Chargers will be aggressively shopping for a wide receiver this offseason.
There’s a slight worry about Godwin’s fit in the Greg Roman offense, but it’s not enough to kill the deal. The Chargers can really use Godwin in this offense, and it would bring them back to contention.
3. Sam Darnold
Next Team: Los Angeles Rams
This one is going out on a limb, but that’s what it is going to take for it to work. Obviously, this comes with the assumption that Matthew Stafford is going to retire this offseason or join another team, with retirement the most likely option. That would be the most desirable open quarterback job in the league. Unfortunately for the Rams, there aren’t exactly a bevy of options available at the position.
Even looking at the trade market, there’s not much to fill a quarterback for a great team. Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers will likely be available, but those Achilles injuries might have cooked their careers. Maybe they can ask the Indianapolis Colts for Anthony Richardson or the Tennessee Titans for Will Levis, but neither have shown an ability to be as good as their draft stock. Instead, the Rams target Sam Darnold.
This feels like a scenario right out of a book for Coach McVay. Darnold finally hit his ceiling last year, but a rough playoff game has many teams worried about giving him the bag. So, instead of competing with teams offering $40+ million per season, the competing offers might be half of that.
Darnold was really good all season, and he would do great surrounded by the Rams offense. Working off of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams will allow Darnold to thrive. He would choose the Rams, with an ability to play in Los Angeles and build around an amazing roster.
2. Trey Smith
Next Team: Chicago Bears
It sounds counterproductive for the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that clearly learned in the Super Bowl that they need offensive line help, to let their most important free agent at a position of need walk. Trey Smith is a right guard who plays about as well as anyone, but should teams be worried that the Chiefs seem perfectly fine letting him go?
Part of the negative with building a roster that goes to three straight Super Bowls is that you need to make hard decisions about your stars. The Chiefs think they can allocate that money elsewhere, including upgrades at offensive tackle. This is a team that has a lot of work to do this offseason, and Smith is just a commodity they don’t think they need.
The rest of the league will be very excited to hear about how available Smith will be. Most expect him to stick in Kansas City coming into the offseason, but if they let him walk, teams will line up for his services. He’s 25 years old and has been dominant in protecting Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs are going to send Joe Thuney back to guard, which will help with the loss of Smith. Meanwhile, Smith is going to land with the Chicago Bears. They desperately need offensive line help to protect Caleb Williams, and their biggest expenditure of the offseason will be to Smith.
1. Tee Higgins
Next Team: New England Patriots
In normal years, a second receiver on a team that didn’t make the playoffs would never be number one on this list, but this is a strange year for free agents, and Tee Higgins is not a normal “second” wide receiver. He can be a number one on any other team. It’s just hard to do it with a top-three receiver in the world in front of you in Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins can break a team in half with his abilities.
There is no team who needs a receiver more than the New England Patriots. They’ve tried so many young options at the position, and they’ve brought in middling veterans like Juju Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Devante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Nelson Agholor, and others. The Patriots can’t keep doing this. They ruined poor Mac Jones. They can’t do the same thing to Drake Maye. Give him the receivers he needs to make this an actual run.
Higgins is going to be overpaid. It’s fine. The Patriots literally have $120 million in cap space. They have Maye on a rookie contract. There are stars on this team and Mike Vrabel is a good coach. Adding Higgins by any means necessary is what’s going to happen if the Patriots win this race.
And why would Higgins sign with the Patriots? Again, it’s those “means’ the Patriots are handing him. They will pay him the most, and they will outspend the next team by enough to make it impossible for Higgins to do anything but sign there.