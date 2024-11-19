Power Ranking top 20 MLB free agents
By Nick Villano
The MLB Free Agency period is often long and drawn out, stretching all the way to Spring Training, but the biggest names with the most suitors will often choose their destinations rather early. Last season, Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 11th. That finally got things moving.
Power Ranking MLB’s Free Agent Frenzy
20. Max Scherzer
Previous Team: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are both available this offseason, two of the best pitchers of their era. However, we find it much more likely that Verlander hands them up over Scherzer. That’s why the 40-year-old is on this list. We think someone looks at what Scherzer can provide them in the middle of a rotation and makes it worth his while to come back.
A team going after Scherzer wants someone who can make 20-25 starts, play very well in those starts, and then be a reliable starter in the playoffs. Have you seen what happened in the playoffs this season? Starters couldn’t get past the fifth inning. Even at his advanced age, Scherzer can still do that when healthy.
Future Team: Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians made it all the way to the American League Championship Series, but their starters could not go for very long. Scherzer doesn't fix that overnight, but his expertise would give the Guardians a real veteran in the locker room. The Guardians could say no to Shane Bieber, which would give them the money to make this work.
19. Jurickson Profar
Previous Team: San Diego Padres
Jurickson Profar was once one of the best prospects in baseball. In 2013, Profar was named the top prospect in baseball. He was over guys like Gerrit Cole, Zack Wheeler, Jose Fernandez, Travis d'Arnaud, and Christian Yelich. To say that the future was bright for Profar was a massive understatement. He was supposed to be this superstar shortstop who could be a switch hitter, and adding a power component to his incredible speed.
Profar even hit a home run in his first at-bat. Texas gave him many chances, as he was always in their plans. Whether it was injuries or major inconsistencies at the plate, Profar looked like he was heading for bust status. Then, in his 25-year-old season, he finally broke out. Profar hit 20 home runs and added 77 RBIs, both basically tripling his previous career high.
That offseason, the Rangers traded Profar to the Oakland Athletics, a move that shocked many. Since then, Profar has played for the A's, Padres, Rockies, and then back to the Padres this season. He's gone from cut from the team (the Rockies cut him in August of 2023, which tells you how far he's come). This past season, Profar hit 24 home runs with a .280 average.
Future Team: San Diego Padres
This just makes too much sense. Profar has been through the ringer, with some of it his own fault. He finally found a place he can call home, and he's already signed there after leaving once. The Padres want him back, and Profar is just looking for a commitment. We can see the Padres making that move, especially since they likely get a hometown discount of some kind.
18. Tyler O’Neill
Previous Team: Boston Red Sox
Back in the day, players who contributed for the Boston Red Sox would get huge bonuses in free agency. The Red Sox used to have eyes on them constantly, as they were competing for championships for most of this century. However, this current iteration of the Red Sox is not that type of contender. Instead, they find themselves much closer to the bottom of the standings.
That might hurt Tyler O’Neill this offseason. He was excellent this season for the Red Sox. They traded for him last offseason, and he rewarded them with a 31-home-run season. He was a power bat, and that’s his best skill. Those 31 home runs only led O’Neill to get 61 RBIs, which could raise some eyebrows on the market, but a team is going to pay this man.
Will it be the Red Sox? It seems like they found something good here, but there are some red flags, and the Red Sox have shown they can find cheap talent elsewhere. This is a team that’s not looking to spend money on the peripherals. So, where is O’Neill going to go?
Future Team: Chicago Cubs
We can totally see the Chicago Cubs make a big move this offseason, but they might not have the appetite to really go for it. There are a few players who the Cubs will court, including some of the biggest free agent outfielders on the market, but O’Neill would be a great plan once it’s all said and done. He’s under 30 years old, so he should have a few more good years in him. He may be on fraud watch, but it’s just as possible that he is just scratching the surface of his potential.
17. Gleyber Torres
Previous Team: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres is another superstar prospect who took some time to really hit his stride, but he’s become a good enough player. He wasn’t good enough defensively to lock down the shortstop position, but he’s found some success at second base. He’s still not a good defender, but at least now his offense way outperforms the mistakes he makes on defense.
Torres didn’t have his best offensive season, putting up just 15 home runs and four stolen bases, the lowest in four and five seasons, respectively. In the postseason, Torres was much better. On the Yankees road to the World Series, Torres hit two home runs and added eight RBIs, but his most important ability was getting on base. As the team’s leadoff hitter, Torres had 14 hits and 10 walks to just seven strikeouts. This was very important, as the Yankees had Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton playing behind him.
Torres’ postseason performance likely has teams talking themselves into his talent. He turns 28 years old later this year, so there’s definitely a chance the best is yet to come. A team is going to pay handsomely to hope he can still become the 30-homerun guy many expected out of him.
Future Team: San Francisco Giants
The Giants are looking to make moves this offseason, and Torres will be one of them. They have a need at second base, and they could sorely use more offensive help in that division. Torres might not be their biggest move, but it is one that gets them closer to contention, even with the Dodgers and Padres in the division.
16. Carlos Estavez
Previous Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Just about every team is going to target relief pitching this offseason. It’s always a priority, but it seems like baseball is moving further and further toward a world where relief pitching is almost as important as starting pitching. Teams have been using more and more pitchers pretty much since the 1980s. Starting pitchers still have a huge place in the game and will likely always make the big bucks, but relief pitchers are sometimes more relied upon, as they come in when the game is on the line.
There are a few interesting names on the offseason list, but we’ve left many of them off because of the randomness of the position. Luke Weaver carried the Yankees to the World Series, and they claimed him off waivers a year ago. However, there are a few relief pitchers who are worth the focus they will get this offseason.
One of those pitchers is Carlos Estevez. Estevez built his craft in Colorado, so he’s used to playing well in the worst of situations. He went to Los Angeles, and he played really well for the Angeles. Then, when he was traded to Philadelphia, he lost no steps. He did have a rough postseason, giving up the famous grand slam to Francisco Lindor that sent the Mets to the NLCS, but it’s one bad pitch.
Future Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks want to get back to the World Series after a pretty disappointing 2024. They have some big issues, including a returning Jordan Montgomery, but adding a supreme relief pitcher would solve some of their woes.
15. Ha Seong Kim
Previous Team: San Diego Padres
This shows just how premium a position shortstop is. Ha Seong Kim had a down season, and his season ended early due to a shoulder injury. However, Kim was great in 2023, and teams will be more than willing to bet on his talent for a future contract. He had a 5.8 WAR last season, but he fell to 2.6 this past season.
He saw drops across the board. His batting average dropped by 27 points, his OBP by 21, his home runs by six, his RBIs by 13, and his stolen bases by 16. He did everything worse and he attempted it fewer times.
Yet, he’s going to get a big contract this offseason. A team is going to look at everything he could do, and that’s the hype he’s getting paid for. He won’t get paid for future performance, but he will definitely get paid based more on 2023 than 2024. He won’t see the contract that some shortstops have signed in the past, but he will get a deal that’s market value for the position.
Future Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
The reason the Los Angeles Dodgers can pay players like Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani these insane deals is because they make the right decisions around the edges. They have a really tough decision themselves at shortstop, but if they take a downgrade there but save on the contract by a ton, it gives them the flexibility to keep spending elsewhere.
14. Tanner Scott
Previous Team: San Diego Padres
Tanner Scott was always going to be a really fun trade chip this offseason. Relief pitchers on bad teams like the Miami Marlins always tend to get thrown into interesting situations. That’s exactly what happened to Scott when he was traded to the San Diego Padres.
In Southern California, Scott was pretty good. In 28 regular season appearances, he had a 2.73 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. The numbers weren’t as good as they were in Miami, but it got the job done for San Diego. Scott is also a playoff performer, allowing zero runs in six appearances, including five last season. After shutting down four of five batters in the Wild Card Game (with the only base runner being walked), he played in three games in the NLDC against the vaulted Dodgers offense. He allowed four base runners in three innings (with one being an intentional walk).
Scott’s resume speaks for itself, and it’s probably producing dollar signs this offseason. Can he be another team’s closer, or will a big-money team pay him to set up?
Future Team: Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are expected pretty extreme losses this offseason, but there’s talk they are preparing to spend to replace them. One of the losses is closer Kenley Jansen. The Sox opted to keep Jansen past the deadline, but they will no doubt let him find a new team with his advanced age and no real practical ties to a championship roster.
Tanner Scott is a great closer replacement. Yes, he will cost money for the Red Sox, something their new ownership seems to be allergic to spending, but this team needs players to celebrate, and Scott should really anchor a bullpen that’s in flux at the moment.
13. Jack Flaherty
Previous Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Jack Flaherty has spent the last two seasons moving around a lot. Let’s hope he had a flexible lease. He started in 2023, where he had always been, with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, they traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in the middle of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers after he didn’t love his long-term free-agent options, but they started the season terribly and sold the spare parts. He ended his season with the Dodgers, where he won a World Series. What a ride.
Flaherty has never been able to hit the heights we thought he would when he was younger. In his 23-year-old season, he was fourth in Cy Young voting. He led the league in WHIP and allowed fewer hits per nine than anyone. Since then, he’s been an above-average pitcher, but that’s it.
He was the same with the Tigers and Dodgers last season. That is, until the postseason. He was actually brutal in the postseason. Flaherty would have one decent start, but his second start was always dreadful. It happened against the Mets and the Yankees. So, how is Flaherty this high on the list? He still has supreme talent and can put together a really good performance for a team.
Future Team: Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels might be looking to offload this offseason, and it could be a long and terrible stretch after they wasted the primes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but they still need to put a roster out there, and they desperately need pitching. Flaherty gives them a decent option every fifth day, and the pressure will be off of him as he gets a World Series ring no matter his performance.
12. Teoscar Hernandez
Previous Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Teoscar Hernandez has been very clear that he wants to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the fact that it hasn’t happened yet is telling. If he wants to come back so bad, it seems like a deal could be done in a few weeks. It has been a few weeks since the Dodgers celebrated a World Series title, and still no contract for Hernandez.
It just seems like the Dodgers are content with letting another team pay him the big bucks. So that begs the question, what is Hernandez looking for in a suitor? It seemed like the Dodgers are the perfect fit, as they have the money, the familiarity, and they are a contender, but the fact that the deal isn’t done tells us they have bigger plans for that money.
As with all players, we expect Hernandez to want to make the most money AND get to play for another championship. However, now that he has a World Series ring in his trophy case, he might prioritize that first one. There is one team that gives him an interesting opportunity.
Future Team: Minnesota Twins
After how terribly the season ended for the Minnesota Twins, nobody expects them to sit on their heels, right? There’s one complication here, as the Twins are exploring a sale, and teams tend to really watch their books during the sale process, but this is a baseball team that can’t waste an offseason because of that. Also, Hernandez isn’t going to make “change the franchise valuation” money.
11. Shane Bieber
Previous Team: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber might have been in the top five of this list if he was going to start the season in March. He was at one point one of the better young pitchers in baseball. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner has been really good ever since, but injuries and inconsistency have plagued him, and he hasn’t hit his peak.
Bieber had the potential to be a top ace, but that’s not what he’s being targeted for this offseason. Part of it is the fact that he’s recovering from Tommy John Surgery, which was preceded by two incredible starts. His 2024 line will always be insane because he struck out 20 batters in two starts and walked just one person. He only faced 45 batters and still had 20 strikeouts. But an elbow issue might have ended his Guardians career.
Bieber should join his new squad in the middle of next season. That team is getting a potential ace for the second half, but there are some interesting options out there. While we are not discounting the possibility that Bieber doesn’t like his market and re-signs with the Guardians for a year, we feel he has a shot at making a shocking move.
Future Team: Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are looking at a pivotal offseason where they really set up what the next few years look like. They’ve been able to replace a lot of their biggest stars as they seek huge paydays elsewhere, but they haven’t been able to be the scary team that they’ve been in years past. They need to make upgrades in the pitching staff, as they build around Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti. Bieber would give them a spark in the middle of the season, and it could solidify the best rotation in the American League if Bieber has his best stuff.
10. Christian Walker
Previous Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
The first base market is ROUGH. There are some intriguing names, but for the most part, it’s Christian Walker or another player later on this list, and then nothing. Around the league, the state of first base is bad. After you get past players like Freddie Freeman, Mat Olsen, and Bryce Harper, the state of the position is below standards. That’s why Walker is expected to get himself a great deal.
Walker has an interesting MLB journey, taking forever to make an impact because he was blocked by stars of yesteryear. Even in Arizona, where he finally broke out, he was behind Paul Goldschmidt for a while.
Because of this journey, Walker is going to be 34 years old on Opening Day. A team would likely want to give a contract to someone in their mid-to-late 20s, but giving out three or four years to someone in their mid-30s is downright scary. However, that’s what it’s going to take, as Walker needs to cash out now on the heels of a great season.
Future Team: New York Yankees
The Yankees are uniquely equipped to sign Walker. They have DJ LeMahieu who is looking to bounce back, and they are looking to replace a washed Anthony Rizzo. Walker would just need to deliver on what he’s done in the past. With Aaron Judge in the lineup, along with whoever is added over the next few months, the Yankees can give Walker everything he’s looking for and more.
9. Willy Adames
Previous Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Willy Adames is coming into this offseason as a free agent at a premium position. Some are saying he’s going to be offered a massive deal, with some predicting it could be in the $200 million range. Adames did have a great season for the Brewers, recording a career-high 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. On top of that, he put up 33 doubles, 21 stolen bases and 74 walks.
He’s doing a little bit of everything on offense, and he’s doing it while playing decent defense. That combination, plus his age (29), is a reason to think Adames is going to be a desired commodity this offseason.
So many teams are interested in Adames already, and that’s not a surprise. One thing that is a surprise is some teams are interested in Adames to play third base. That’s another weak position on the free agency market, but moving Adames when he’s going to get paid like a shortstop would be a surprise.
Future Team: Atlanta Braves
This one just makes sense. The Braves need a shortstop, and they have some money to spend. Their injuries forced them to question their depth last season, and they are looking to salvage their core and win a World Series. Adames helps them with all of that and isn’t a huge risk thanks to his age and talent. The Braves also have no Ronald Acuna Jr. to start the year, so adding offensive help until he’s healthy is smart.
8. Pete Alonso
Previous Team: New York Mets
What is the market for Pete Alonso? He’s been a super duper star at times in his career, looking like this generation’s version of David Wright, but he hasn’t had that consistency that made Wright as beloved as any New York athlete during that time. After dominating his rookie season, hitting 53 home runs and winning Rookie of the Year, he’s never hit those highs. He is a pure power hitting, recording between 34 and 46 home runs in each of the last four seasons.
Alonso is also incredibly durable. He’s only missed a little more than 20 games in his career. Having a first baseman who doesn’t need to go on the shelf despite playing the way he does is a breath of fresh air.
There is much happening with Alonso’s free agency, and we see his negotiations to go deep into the offseason. He’s looking for something huge, and some might say he’s earned it. However, there are some questions about his underlying numbers that have some teams hesitant to make the plunge.
Future Team: New York Mets
And that’s exactly why Pete Alonso is returning to the New York Mets. The slugger is expecting to get a quarter of a billion dollars this offseason, but it’s just not happening. Even with the weak position that is first base, Alonso’s counting numbers, and the fact that he delivers in the postseason, teams will be weary of playing games with Scott Boras, and his client will get left out in the dark. That will have him go back to Steve Cohen and the Mets with a deal that they can’t refuse.
7. Max Fried
Previous Team: Atlanta Braves
We talked about how the Atlanta Braves are looking to make moves this offseason, and they will need a starting pitcher. It feels like it makes sense for Max Fried to return, but there’s a reason he’s going all the way to market. Teams are going to come with offers for the former three-time Gold Glover and Cy Young runner up. Can the Braves keep up, and do they want to?
There are a few interesting pitchers that are available this offseason, but it’s interesting that the Braves former ace isn’t getting buzz. There are a few teams in on him, but he seems like he will be one of two things. He will either be the consolation prize for a team that misses out on the players currently ahead of him on this list, or he will go to a smaller market team and become an ace again.
There are obvious advantages to both, but he likely gets the same contract in both situations. So, what does Fried want out of free agency?
Future Team: Texas Rangers
This one is a surprise to many, as the Rangers weren’t really rumored as in on Fried, but it makes too much sense. The Rangers are looking to get back to the World Series after failing in their defense of their title. They want to rebuild their staff around some big names, and Fried can come in and either be the number two behind Jacob deGrom or be the ace if he’s not ready for that.
6. Blake Snell
Previous Team: San Francisco Giants
We’ve been here before with Blake Snell. He did this last season, stretching his free agency period for as long as he possibly could. He finally left the San Diego Padres, where he just won the Cy Young Award, and he signed with their division rival San Francisco Giants. He signed what amounted to a one-year deal with an option for a second year, which he opted out of.
With Snell back on the market, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is looking for a long-term home. He wanted that contract last season, and we’re curious if he’s regretting the denial of whatever contract the Yankees had on the table, but now he has a chance to finally sign that long-term deal.
What is Snell’s market value? He’s now another year older (turning 32 this offseason), and he wasn’t exactly a Cy Young-level player this season. He was still good, but he only made 20 starts and finished the season with five wins.
Future Team: Toronto Blue Jays
It’s so hard to tell what the Toronto Blue Jays are trying to accomplish this offseason, but upgrading pitching seems like a pretty clear directive. We’ve heard rumors that Blake Snell’s familiarity with the American League East from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays has always intrigued the other teams in that division. We talked about the Yankees interest last offseason, and the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have reportedly shown interest this offseason. However, it’ll be the Blue Jays who win the bidding war.
5. Anthony Santander
Previous Team: Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have two of the top five free agents in baseball this offseason, and many expect them to let both go. Anthony Santander has been considered the “Juan Soto insurance” of the market. The teams that are all tied to Soto are also being considered for Santander in case they miss out on the free agent prize.
Teams like the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, and others have been mentioned as great destinations for Santander. There’s also the possibility he returns to the Orioles, but like we said, that seems unlikely at this point. There are a ton of suitors for Santander, even some surprising ones like the White Sox and Cubs, but we don’t expect anything to happen until Soto signs.
That does make picking Santander’s next suitor complicated. Will a team like the New York Yankees come with a godfather offer if they lose Soto? Will there be a veil of desperation in a deal at Citi Field if Soto stays in the Bronx? Santander is going to get paid this offseason.
Future Team: Philadehia Phillies
Another slight surprise! The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get back to the World Series themselves, and they’ve been known to spend money on their offense. They are looking to replace some of the production of their former stars and they’ll look to put serious pop in their lineup. With Bryce Harper playing first base full-time, the Phillies could really use a bat out there. Santander would be an awesome pickup for Philadelphia, and Santander wouldn’t even have to move that far (Philadelphia is just about two hours from Baltimore).
4. Alex Bregman
Previous Team: Houston Astros
This is a surprise because Alex Bregman felt like he was going to be with Houston his entire MLB career. He seemed like he was beloved in that clubhouse and by the fans. Usually, franchises find a way to make that work when that’s the case. The Astros have done it in the past with Jose Altuve. However, despite rumors that previous extensions were at least somewhat close, Bregman is here, now a free agent, free to sign wherever he pleases. And it seems more likely than not he will wear a different uniform next season.
What uniform that is depends on a few factors. Unlike some of the other players on this list, we don’t think Bregman chases the bag. He wants to get paid, but he’s more likely to take a little less money to sign with a perennial contender. There are plenty of teams in the market looking to sign a star player that’s already pretty close to a playoff lock.
The usual suspects are going after Bregman. The Yankees, Mets, and a few others will give contract offers to Bregman, who is looking to lock down third base, another position that hasn’t been as good as it once was. However, while we know the contenders, there might be a little chess in Bregman’s next move.
Future Team: Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers were sellers at the trade deadline last season, purging the roster as it seemed like they made the wrong moves in the offseason. Once they got rid of a few pieces, something clicked. The Tigers lived off their youth, and it drove them to another level. They ended up winning enough games to make the playoffs, and they even made it to Game 5 of the ALDS after sweeping the Astros in the Wild Card round. Bregman picking the Tigers is him betting on the youth of this team to be the next version of the Astros. He could be the star as the rest of the team develops further.
3. Corbin Burnes
Previous Team: Baltimore Orioles
Corbin Burnes is the best MLB pitcher in free agency this offseason. Because of that, teams will line up to get him. Burnes was great this past season for the Orioles. Outside of one of the worst seasons we’ve seen from a starter this era in 2019, Burnes has been great his entire career. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner spent just one year in Baltimore, and it appears that will be the only year he’s there.
While we do think Burnes is a great pitcher, teams should be weary about a few trends with him. He has seen his strike outs per nine innings drop every season since 2020, when he had a career high 13.3. This past season, he had just 8.4. While the strike outs have gone down, he’s still getting outs at a very high level. He had an ERA below 3.00 and a WHIP just above 1.00.
Burnes will have a decision to make, and he could become the first big free agent off the board. His situation isn’t really impacted by others on the market. He’s the clear top option in his category, so a team will jump on him soon. And that team…
Future Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get one of the two top pitching options on the market, and Burnes makes a lot of sense for them. He’s a top pitching prospect who can add to the Dodgers staff, which seemed downright broken at the end of last season. Jack Flaherty was not good in the playoffs, but they had no choice but to keep trotting him out. Clayton Kershaw was injured and likely won’t be back. Adding Burnes to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and possibly Shohei Ohtani makes this the best rotation in baseball, which is what the Dodgers are always going for.
2. Roki Sasaki
Previous Team: Chiba Lotte Marines
The Los Angeles Dodgers signing Burnes means they can’t be in on Roki Sasaki, but there’s one major factor that means anything can happen with Sasaki. He can’t sign for a big contract like Yamamoto did last season. He’s going to sign a minimum deal like Shohei Ohtani did when he first played in the majors. He’s trying to establish himself before he signs a massive deal. It worked out just fine for Ohtani.
So, the Dodgers are still very much in play, but then it becomes a problem with space in the rotation. Would Sasaki accept a fourth or fifth-starter role? That seems like it might not work for what he’s trying to do. Yes, he would have big starts during the regular season, but he might be coming out of the bullpen in the postseason unless he dominates. Of course, this is a good problem to have if you’re the Dodgers, but it might not be one both parties can agree on.
We do think that Sasaki is going to choose one of the West Coast teams, which does shorted the availability. One team that seems to make a lot of sense actually doesn’t need him, per se, but they will definitely accept his services.
Future Team: Seattle Mariners
Seattle offers Sasaki a few ways that he can maximize his time in his early contract. He won’t have to compete with Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Yu Darvish in San Diego. He can be the superstar player from the Far East, and the sponsorships will follow. He also gets to take advantage of the Seattle Mariners bonus pool money, especially if he waits until January 15th when the money resets.
1. Juan Soto
Previous Team: New York Yankees
The prize here is clear. It’s Juan Soto. He is the only player that can take a team from disaster to contender. We legitimately think the Chicago White Sox would be a .500 team if Soto was there. He is a generational talent that is available as a free agent. We’d say it’s rare a talent of this magnitude is available for free, but Shohei Ohtani was available last offseason.
Every team is at least talking about Soto to themselves. They are trying to make a pipe dream a reality, but the reality is that Soto’s contract could break $600 million. Only very few teams can actually play in this type of playground. It tends to be three teams that are discussed when we talk about these types of prices: the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets. We are seeing teams like the Red Sox and Blue Jays get into the conversation.
The competition for Soto is fierce, and we don’t expect it to calm down until he signs. He might cause the entire free agent market to stall until he picks his next destination. While every team in the Soto conversation is trying to make themselves stand out, one team is willing to go above and beyond, not taking no for an answer.
Future Team: New York Mets
$50 million. That is the price Steve Cohen is willing to pay more than any other team in the Soto Sweepstakes. The latest report states that the Mets are not letting Soto out of their sites and want to make sure it’s not money that makes his decision. They will outspend literally everyone. After their magical run to the NLCS this past season, the Mets got a taste of greatness. Now, they want to add Soto to a lineup that includes Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso (after he accepts a hometown discount), and Brandon Nimmo.