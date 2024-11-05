Power rankings: The best 3 closers available in MLB free agency
Not much longer until the MLB free agency period opens for the 2025 season. With it, a plethora of top names will be available via unrestricted free agency. Although the Juan Soto sweepstakes will hold things up early, teams would be wise to pounce on players they're targetting early.
For teams that need bullpen help, they are in luck as multiple top closers in today's game will be available. Here are the best of the bunch.
3. Blake Treinen
This year, Blake Treinen was fully displayed in the World Series against the New York Yankees. He recorded a 1.93 ERA and only one save for the season, but his experience led manager Dave Roberts to use him as a closer in the postseason. He performed admirably, recording a 2.38 ERA in the playoffs, and now he is entering free agency, looking to add to his career 2.78 ERA over the past 10 years.
Treinen is slightly older at 36 but still has plenty in the tank for a team looking to add solid veteran leadership to its bullpen. He hasn't done a lot of closing since 2019 with Oakland, but after his incredible numbers in 2024, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team offer him that role this winter. We all remember 2018 when he recorded a 0.78 ERA with 38 saves for the Athletics, so it's not like he is incapable. The deal he receives and the role he is offered for next year will be one of the more exciting storylines to follow among relievers.
2. Tanner Scott
Next up on the list is Tanner Scott, who had a remarkable year between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. Scott recorded a 1.75 ERA in 72.0 IP for the season and an impressive 10.5 K/9. Scott was great, too, in 2023, so having two years in a row of elite production will make him one of the more sought-after relievers in baseball this winter.
Scott recorded 22 saves on the year, 18 of which came with Miami before the trade deadline. After being acquired by the Padres, he was in more of a set-up role due to elite hurler Robert Suarez slamming the door in the 9th. Still, Scott recorded four saves with the Friars when called upon. He only pitched 4.1 innings of postseason ball this year but recorded seven strikeouts and an immaculate 0.00 ERA. Look for Scott to secure a multi-year deal this winter.
1. Kirby Yates
Kirby Yates had an elite bounce-back year with the Texas Rangers. Although the team fell short, it wasn't due to Yates struggling in the 9th inning. He recorded an other-worldly 1.17 ERA over his 61.2 frames, registering 85 punchouts in the process. He recorded 33 saves, the most since his breakout season in 2019 (44), before injury problems started. In the last two years, however, he has been one of the best relievers in baseball.
Bouncing back from a few down years in 2023, Yates recorded a 3.28 ERA but is now clearly back to top form after 2024s showing. The health concerns of the past are an issue, but there's no doubt a team will be looking to ink him to a deal. He will be entering his age-38 season, so how long of a deal he receives remains to be seen, but you can't argue that he hasn't been fantastic over the last two seasons.