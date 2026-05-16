Preakness Stakes betting payouts for 2026: Payout for trifecta, superfecta and more

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Normally run at Pimlico in Baltimore, the 2026 edition of the race was run at Laurel Park in Maryland because of construction at its normal venue. That didn't change thrill of watching 14 thoroughbreds traverse nine and a half furlongs for glory.

Of course, most watching the race aren't just interested in glory for horse, jockey, trainer or owner. It's betting that draws in the crowd. Whether you're one of those with a financial stake in the Stakes or just an interested party, we've got you covered with the full Preakness betting payouts for the 151st running of this illustrious event.

Here's the top four (Full finishing order):

Napoleon Solo Iron Honor Chip Honcho Ocelli

Napoleon Solo outlasted Iron Honor and Chip Honcho to win the Preakness. A $1 bet on the No. 10 horse won $17.80.

Preakness Stakes betting payouts for trifecta, superfecta and more

Bet type Results Betting payout $1 Exacta 10-9 $53.60 $1 Trifecta 10-9-6 $597.10 $1 Superfecta 10-9-6-2 $2,377.80

Anyone who correctly bet on Napoleon Solo and Iron Honor to finish 1-2 gets $53.60 per dollar bet. Those who hit on Napoleon Solo, Iron Honor and Chip Honcho nab a cool $597.10. And those very lucky folks who put their wagers on Napoleon Solo, Iron Honor, Chip Honcho and Ocelli are sitting pretty with $2,377.80 per dollar.

Not bad.

What is an exacta, trifecta and superfecta?

You might hear these terms thrown around all the time in the betting sphere, but what exactly (ha!) are they? They're types of bets that require multiple results to hit in order to pay out. Essentially a parlay.

Exacta: A two-leg bet. The wager must correctly predict the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order.

A two-leg bet. The wager must correctly predict the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Trifecta: A three-leg bet. The wager must correctly predict the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order.

A three-leg bet. The wager must correctly predict the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. Superfecta: A four-leg bet. The wager must correctly predict the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order.

As you can imagine, it's hard enough to correctly predict the winner of a race like the Preakness. It's significantly more difficult to predict 1-2, 1-2-3 or even 1-2-3-4. Thus, the payouts on these kinds of bets are significant.

How are exactas, trifectas and superfectas calculated?

We can't know the full payouts for these bets until the race is run because the calculation is based on the pool of money wagered.

Stewards must first declare the race official, confirming the order of finish and dealing with any potential objections. Once that's done, the track removes its cut or takeout rate, which is usually in the area of 20-25 percent. Then the payout calculations can begin with the net total amount of money wagered in each pool (exacta, trifecta and superfecta) divided by the winning tickets. The resulting figure is the payout for a standard $1 or $2 bet.

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