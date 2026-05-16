Who won the 151st Preakness Stakes: Full finishing order and results for 2026

As crazy as the Kentucky Derby wound up being, the 151st Preakness Stakes was bound to be even crazier given the fact that the race was in a new location. With renovations taking place in Baltimore, the Preakness was held at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland, and for a second straight year, the Kentucky Derby winner didn't even participate in the Preakness. With Golden Tempo out, it was anyone's race to win. The results proved that, with Napoleon Solo winning it.

Here's how everything unfolded in Laurel, Maryland, along with the full finishing order.

Who won the 2026 Preakness Stakes? Full finishing order

For much of the race, Taj Mahal was leading the way, but as is the case in any race, it's not how you finish. Taj Mahal failing to even crack the top four proves just that, as Napoleon Solo rallied from an early deficit to pull off a major upset.

Place Horse Winner Napoleon Solo 2 Iron Honor 3 Chip Honcho 4 Ocelli 5 Incredibolt 6 Bull By The Horns 7 The Hell We Did 8 Great White 9 Robusta 10 Taj Mahal 11 Corona De Oro 12 Talkin 13 Crupper 14 Pretty Boy Miah

Now, Napoleon Solo was given 8-1 odds, so it's not as if this is such a major upset, but considering the fact that Taj Mahal was the favorite and was in first for much of the race, Napoleon Solo pulling off the victory was unexpected.

Taj Mahal slid all the way back to the 10th spot in the final results, while Ocelli, a horse that finished in third place in the Kentucky Derby, finished just shy of his ultimate goal again, sliding into fourth place.

Who was favored to win the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Taj Mahal | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Golden Tempo resting, Taj Mahal, a Maryland-based horse, began the race as the favorite with 5-1 odds per CBS Sports. This is an interesting pick, considering this horse only has three races under its belt, but what makes Taj Mahal stick out is the fact that it's local. No, it's not just a feel-good story, either.

Taj Mahal has won three races (in three tries), with each of them coming at this very track in Laurel. Familiarity does matter, and knowing that Taj Mahal can win at this track makes that horse a lot easier to pick than the others who are new to it. The track and Taj Mahal's unbeaten record are enough of a difference to make him the favorite in what should be an uber-competitive 14-horse race.

Taj Mahal showed why he was favored for much of the race, but he ran out of gas late, falling back in the pack after taking an early commanding lead.

Who won the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Journalism | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Journalism was considered the favorite entering the 2025 Preakness Stakes after finishing in second place in the Kentucky Derby, and he lived up to expectations, defeating Gosger by the slimmest of margins.

Journalism began the race in a deficit, but was able to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory, winning the race when all hope appeared lost. This went to show that you truly never know what can go down in such a short race featuring such talented horses.

More Horse Racing news and analysis: