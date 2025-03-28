Predicting what extensions might look like for Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason

The Houston Rockets find themselves at a crucial point with young stars Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason nearing extension eligibility. So, now the front office must weigh potential deals carefully. These decisions aren’t just about numbers, they could determine the team’s trajectory for years to come. Navigating cap space, player development, and team chemistry isn’t easy, but it’s always thrilling to speculate about what’s to come especially when the team is winning.

The current landscape for Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason

Both Smith and Eason are still on their rookie-scale contracts. Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in 2022, is earning $9.7 million this season ($12.3 million next year), with the potential $16 million qualifying offer looming. Tari Eason, drafted 17th overall the same year, is on a more affordable deal but becomes extension-eligible in the offseason as well. The rising salary cap, bolstered by the upcoming $76 billion TV deal, gives Houston more financial flexibility, but it also raises the stakes for locking in key talents before their values skyrocket.

For all his potential, Smith’s performance has been a mixed bag. His stats this season, 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, show flashes of his ability. At 6-foot-11, he’s a versatile defender and an active rebounder. But here’s the rub; Smith can be inconsistent, although he’s become an important piece to Houston’s puzzle. That’s a problem for someone billed as a stretch big. At times, he’s struggled to find his rhythm offensively, which raises questions about his long-term fit with the team’s core.

Eason is the definition of a glue guy. At the same time, his numbers this season are identical in many categories to Smith’s, 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. They don’t necessarily jump off the page, but Eason’s impact goes beyond the box score. He’s an energy player who thrives on defense while bringing grit and hustle to the floor. Unlike Smith, Eason’s role is clear-cut. He’s a do-it-all forward who fills gaps wherever needed. Players like him make teams better without needing the spotlight, which is why locking him in early could prove to be a bargain.

Market value and projected figures

As the salary cap rises, so does the cost of retaining young talent. For Smith, his $16 million qualifying offer sets the baseline for an extension conversation. A player like Smith could wind up somewhere in the range of $15-20 million per year in today’s NBA. Eason, on the other hand, could see a more team-friendly extension, something in the $12–15 million range per year, thanks in large part to his lower draft slot.

Do you bet on the upside or play it safe? That’s the dilemma with Smith. If the Rockets gamble on his potential, and he fulfills it, they’ll look like the smartest guys in the room. But overpaying for unproven production could cripple their flexibility, especially with Amen Thompson waiting in the wings. The team could even explore trades if Smith’s fit continues to raise eyebrows.

Eason is the kind of player who earns his paycheck every night, no questions asked. His ceiling might not be as high as Smith’s (although Eason might be better all-around), but his floor is exceedingly dependable. Locking him in early at a reasonable cost feels like a no-brainer. If Houston waits too long, his value could soar, especially if he continues to improve offensively.

Strategic moves now could set Rockets up for brighter future

These extension talks don’t happen in a vacuum. The Rockets are juggling multiple priorities, from staying competitive now to preparing for future free agency. Players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are already eating into cap space, so every dollar spent on Smith or Eason needs to be precisely calculated.

To build a contender, the Rockets need to strike a fine balance. They can’t afford to overpay for Smith if his development stalls but losing him prematurely could come back to haunt them. Eason, on the other hand, fits seamlessly into multiple roster rotations, giving Houston room to experiment without overcommitting.

Rumors have already linked Smith to potential trade scenarios. His value as a former top-three pick remains high, and if the Rockets feel he’s not a great long-term fit, they could flip him for more established talent. It’s a risky move, of course, but it could potentially catapult them into serious title contention.