Predicting Kirill Kaprizov's new contract to make Wild star NHL's highest-paid player

The Minnesota Wild may not be competing for the Stanley Cup any longer but the franchise has a stacked roster with a bright future ahead of it. The crown jewel in that roster is left winger Kirill Kaprizov.

The 28-year-old Russian took the league by storm when he entered in 2020, reminding some of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. While he's not quite on the same goal-scoring pace as "The Great Eight," Kaprizov has been an invaluable piece to the Wild organization.

KAPRIZOV WINS IT IN OT IN HIS RETURN!! 🤯



The FIFTEENTH goal of the game is Kirill Kaprizov's @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/drDqddz0qq — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2025

His 386 career points (185 goals, 201 assists) is good for 15th across the league since 2021 and most on his team. Starting this offseason, Kaprizov is eligible to begin negotiating an extension to his rookie deal and he could be in for a big pay day.

Predicting Kirill Kaprizov's potential NHL-leading contract extension

When pen is finally put to paper (and all indications that'll be with Minnesota), experts say Kaprizov could be the NHL's highest-paid player.

“There are people in the league who believe this will end up being the NHL’s highest-paid player,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said earlier this week during an episode of his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “That in this next wave of contracts, with the cap going up … Kaprizov is going to end up being No. 1 on the list.”

The league's salary cap is set to make a significant jump to $95.5 million in 2025, $104 million in 2026 and then $113.5 million in 2027. That'll provide the Wild some financial breathing room and Kaprizov's camp ample negotiating power.

His current five-year, $45 million deal (expiring in 2026) should see a big bump whether that extension is signed this summer or next. The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, 27, is currently the NHL's highest-paid player at $13.25 million per season. Starting next season, the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl will take that crown when his eight-year, $112 million deal is in effect.

The only downside to Kaprizov's case is the fact that he has yet to play a full 82-game season due to multiple injuries. So, the Wild will have to be prudent in how much they invest in his services.

That being said, Kaprizov's abilities when healthy are worth shelling out the cash. Asking for $15.25 million per year over eight seasons would total to a $122 million extension. Whether Minnesota agrees to that will be anybody's guess but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibilities.