Predicting Manchester City's record at the end of January
Manchester City ended 2024 with a 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. However, the result was less than convincing with the Foxes even having more possession than Pep Guardiola's side.
City have lost six out of their last ten Premier League matches, been knocked out of the EFL Cup and have already lost twice in the Champions League this season. City's win over Leicester is something to build on, and their record should improve in January.
Manchester City Premier League prediction
Guardiola's side won the title last season and were heavy favorites going into this campaign. However, now they must fight to ensure that they finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.
City should win their first three Premier League games in January — which are against West Ham United, Brentford and Ipswich Town. West Ham have just lost 5-0 to Liverpool, and the Hammers have never really got going under Julen Lopetegui this season.
Brentford are a side that could beat City on their day. However, the Bees have won just one of their last five Premier League games. Guardiola's team destroyed Ipswich 4-1 - with Erling Haalnd scoring a hat-trick - earlier in the season and should be able to defeat them comfortably again.
They City face Chelsea - who are currently fourth - which will be a 'six-pointer' in the race for a Champions League place. Given City's form, Enzo Maresca's side will be confident that they can get a result at the Etihad Stadium.
City needs to pick up points in January, as their fixtures get much harder in the following month Guardiola's side faces Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in February.
Predicted results:
Man City 4-0 West Ham United
Brentford 1-2 Man City
Ipswich Town 0-3 Man City
Man City 0-2 Chelsea
FA Cup
Manchester City play Salford City in the FA Cup in January. It is a match with great interest as Salford are owned by many Manchester United legends. David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt all have a stake in the club.
Guardiola's side were defeated by United in the final of the tournament last season. However, they will be expected to beat Salford - who are in League Two - comfortably. City will even be able to rest many of their top players for the game.
Predicted result:
Man City 5-0 Salford
Champions League
City's Champions League campaign this season has been poor. They have lost to both Juventus and Sporting CP. Guardiola's side is 22nd in the division, and if they finish lower than 24th, they will be dumped out of the competition.
They play Paris Saint-Germain first in January — which sounds like a daunting fixture. However, PSG's record in the Champions League this season is even worse than City's. Luis Enrique's side are 25th in the league. PSG have had a tough draw in the competition with their defeats coming against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.
Then City plays Club Brugge — who have already beaten Aston Villa in the Champions League this season. Brugge is 19th in the division and will be tough opposition for City.
Predicted results:
PSG 1-0 Man City
Man City 1-1 Club Brugge