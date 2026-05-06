Predicting which WNBA players will get their first All-Star nod in 2026

Some WNBA players go their entire careers without being named an All-Star, like Crystal Robinson. Others make appearances more often than not; for example, Sue Bird was given the nod in 13 of her 19 active seasons. Either way, every year is a fresh start with each player looking for the satisfaction of playing in the All-Star game.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star game will take place on Saturday, July 25, in Chicago. With all the chaos and movement that came this offseason, in addition to two new franchises and an elite draft class, we could see an influx of new standouts. Here is a list of eight WNBA players we could see make their All-Star debuts this season, including three rookies.

Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

After a phenomenal 2025 season that led to her being named the 2025 Most Improved Player, I expect Veronica Burton to continue thriving. She had a great offseason, winning the Unrivaled Championship and re-signing with the Golden State Valkyries. Her career has not always been linear; she was waived by the Dallas Wings in 2022. Now she's become one of the faces and key contributors of a new franchise. Expect Burton to be a major topic of conversation this season, especially when speculation of All-Stars amps up.

Alanna Smith, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year will take her talents to Dallas this season. She's joining an elite group in Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Her former Minnesota teammate, Jessica Shepard, also joined her in signing with the Wings. I know we'll see more elite defense, but I expect a lot of paint production from Alanna Smith this season. Bueckers is one of the best distributors in the league. When asked about Smith, she said, "I'm really excited to work with Lan, we kind of have an organic chemistry already...she makes my shots when I pass it to her. So that's exciting." I think Smith is in the perfect position to receive her first All-Star nod in her eighth year, especially after being considered snubbed from last year's teams.

Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Entering her eighth year in the league, Marina Mabrey has been given a role she hasn't necessarily been in. The Toronto Tempo chose to invest in a million-dollar backcourt consisting of Mabrey and Brittney Sykes. The Tempo made the best decision of the expansion draft by selecting Mabrey. She's shown she's not only competitive, but also consistent. Last year, her shooting percentages fell a little, but she still averaged 14.4 points per game. She had a great individual offseason at Unrivaled, and now the WNBA's newest franchise is trusting her to lead them. I think if she plays off this confidence, we will see her not only increase her numbers but also make her first All-Star appearance.

Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Shakria Austin's career in the W has been put on pause multiple times due to injuries, resulting in her sitting out for a lot of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. But last year, she showed everyone exactly who she is. She proved herself to be one of the best young bigs in the league. I expect this year to be even better for Austin. On such a young Mystics squad, she will be looked at for efficiency and production on both offense and defense. The time she and her frontcourt partner, Kiki Iriafen, spent on the court together last season looked incredibly promising. If she can continue to improve, I think she'll be a player a lot of people are talking about this season.

Azurá Stevens, Chicago Sky

Rejoining the Sky this offseason could end up being the perfect move for Azurá Stevens when it comes to her production. When she returns from injury, she will most likely be a primary starter and she's coming off her best year in the league. The Chicago Sky also had an insanely successful offseason, leaving Stevens with some elite company like Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud and her Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson. These are all players who, when on the court with Stevens, will be able to get her good looks in the paint. I expect Stevens' numbers to continue to climb this season.

Flau'Jae Johnson, Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The preseason doesn't mean too much, but Flau'Jae Johnson definitely caught everyone's eye. Through two games, she averaged 21.0 minutes, 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. With Seattle entering a rebuilding period, Johnson is expected to get the start and probably a good load of minutes in each game. Personally, I am excited to see more of how her game translates in the WNBA, if the preseason is any indication. Expect to see a lot of production from her this season, possibly enough to land her an All-Star nod.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles is another rookie who will likely be getting pretty heavy minutes right off the bat. She also had a great preseason. Through three games, she averaged 21.3 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Her game seems to be translating well with her teammates. Miles is incredibly adaptable and versatile on the court. The more she meshes with a couple of her elite vets like Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier, the more loose and confident she'll play, which typically results in lots of production from her. She has already been at the top of a lot of early Rookie of the Year conversations.

Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The last four No. 1 overall picks have all been named as All-Stars during their rookie seasons. If history repeats itself, Azzi Fudd could get the nod too—but I'm sure her game will do enough talking. We can expect her to get the start from the get-go. Fudd was, without a doubt, the best shooter available in this year's draft class. She will join the Wings frontcourt of Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, two highly productive offensive weapons who can find her open looks. As long as Fudd's shooting is efficient, I believe she'll have an incredibly successful rookie season and keep that No. 1 pick All-Star streak going.

More WNBA news and analysis: