Premier League Golden Boot rankings: Can anyone catch Erling Haaland?
Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season in his first campaign at Manchester City — where he scored 36 times in 35 games. This was followed by 27 goals in 31 league matches. Now Haaland is in his third season at City, and he has already found the back of the net 12 times in 11 Premier League games.
The Norwegian is not showing any signs of slowing down as he netted a hat-trick for his county against Kazakhstan yesterday. Haaland's goal record makes him arguably the best soccer player on the planet right now. However, there are still some top Premier League players who could overtake him in the race for the division's Golden Boot.
Premier League Golden Boot rankings
PLAYER
CLUB
GOALS
Erling Haaland
Man City
12
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
8
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
8
Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
8
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
7
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
7
Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
6
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
6
Danny Welbeck
Brighton
6
Matheus Cunha
Wolves
5
Mohamed Salah in his final season?
Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times. He appears to be Haaland's biggest threat to winning the award this season. Especially as Salah is playing for the league leaders Liverpool.
Salah is one of three players to have won the Golden Boot three times — along with Harry Kane and Alan Shearer. Only Thierry Henry has won it more times with four. Haaland already has two, so will likely eclipse these greats of the Premier League.
It has been rumored that this will be Salah's final season at Liverpool before he moves to the Saudi Pro League. There would not be a better way to bid farewell to Anfield than by winning the Premier League and the Golden Boot.
The Brentford boys
Brentford have two players in the top 10 goalscorers so far in the Premier League — Bryan Mbeumo with eight and Yoane Wissa with six. However, the Bees are currently 12th in the division.
It is not often that a player from outside of the Premier League's 'big six' wins the Golden Boot. You have to go back to Jamie Vardy during the 2019/20 season for that. However, Mbeumo may have a chance if he continues his fantastic form.
Chris Wood on form
Chris Wood has also scored eight goals in the Premier League so far this season. His Nottingham Forest side are flying high in fifth place in the division.
The New Zealander may be just on a purple patch. However, with him playing in a side that is overperforming — he could be a dark horse that challenges Haaland for the Golden Boot.
Due to Wood playing all of his Premier League career with teams outside the 'big six' he often does not get the credit he deserves. However, he has scored 77 goals in English soccer's top flight — so is not far off from being part of the exclusive 100 club.