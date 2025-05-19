Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 19: Gary Lineker set to depart the BBC early and more

Gary Lineker set to depart the BBC early

Gary Lineker has hosted the BBC's Premier League highlights show, Match of the Day, since 1999. However, his political posts on social media have made him a controversial figure. The BBC's presenters are meant to be impartial, but Lineker feels he is above the broadcaster's regulations.

In March 2023, Lineker was suspended by the BBC for posting his views on a government asylum policy. This is set to be Lineker's final season hosting Match of the Day, but he was meant to continue presenting the next campaign's FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup for the BBC. However, a new self-inflicted social media controversy by Lineker has ensured that this will not be the case.

Lineker shared a video on Instagram about zionism that included the image of a rat, which is anti-Semitic. Lineker has since apologised and posted a statement on his official account today saying, "I think it’s best for all concerned that I step down from BBC presenting duties altogether and not do next season’s FA Cup or World Cup. The final day of the Premier League season will be my last show."

Lineker's latest social media mishap has proved to be the final nail in the coffin of his BBC career. The presenter has also been publicly critical of Alex Kay-Jelski, who has been the broadcaster's director of sport since April 2024. Kay-Jelski has already lined up who will replace Lineker on Match of the Day, with Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan set to rotate as the host of the iconic show. With Lineker now off FA Cup and World Cup duties, Cates, Chapman and Logan will now be set for more work with the BBC.

Man United and Barca are interested in Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez looked very emotional last Friday as the goalkeeper may have played his last Aston Villa home game in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Keepers, including Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher, have been linked with moving to Villa. Martínez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, will not be short of opportunities.

The Argentine TV channel DSports posted on X (translated from Spanish), "Martínez has offers from Manchester United and Barcelona to leave Aston Villa."

Barca need a new goalkeeper with Wojciech Szczęsny coming out of retirement to help Hansi Flick's side win La Liga this season. Szczęsny's deal is set to expire in June. The club's first-choice keeper and captain, Marc-André ter Stegen, missed much of the campaign due to injury.

United could also do with having a goalkeeper of Martínez's experience in their ranks. André Onana has come under a lot of criticism since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2023. Martínez might also be playing Champions League soccer with the Red Devils next season if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Jeremie Frimpong set to sign for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is to leave Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid. at the end of the campaign. The Reds have recently signed Conor Bradley to a new contract until 2029. However, they could soon strengthen their options at right-back.

According to Sky Sports, "Jeremie Frimpong will complete his Liverpool medical on Monday after flying into the UK on Sunday. The 24-year-old, whose release clause stands at €35m (£29.5m), has told Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the Bundesliga club and Liverpool have met his release clause."

Frimpong is a right-back who can also operate as a right-midfielder. This season in the Bundesliga, he scored five goals, with six assists in 33 games. Therefore, he will be a like-for-like replacement for the very attack-minded Alexander-Arnold.