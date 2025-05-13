Brazilian teams have a history of doing well at the previous editions of the FIFA Club World Cup. There have been four victories for Brazil in the competition, with Corinthians (twice), Internacional and São Paulo all lifting the trophy.

São Paulo won it back in 2005, and the following season, João Miranda de Souza Filho joined the club. The former Brazil defender credits this as one of the factors in his decision to leave Sochaux and return to the team. Speaking via Zoom call, Miranda said (translated from Portuguese): "It was certainly something that invited me to join. If you join a club that is the world champion, it is really important for the status of a player. It is also the ambition of a player, you want to help the club keep on growing. Every player wishes to play for a world champion."

"For me, it was an honor to wear Sao Paulo's jersey. São Paulo is one of the biggest winning clubs in Brazil. It is a pity that for the first edition (of the new expanded Club World Cup) we do not have São Paulo there, but we will be well represented as Brazilians with Botofogo, Palmeiras and Flamengo, they will certainly make an amazing competition."

Miranda believes in Brazil's ability to make noise at FIFA Club World Cup

Fluminense will be the other team from Brazil at the Club World Cup this summer in the United States. When asked what he thought of the Brazilian clubs' chances at the tournament, Miranda replied, "We dream of winning the world championship, and it is a unique opportunity for Brazilian clubs. So they are really placing their bets on this Club World Cup, and Brazilians will be there to win."

Brazilian teams also did very well at the previous incarnation of the Intercontinental Cup, which was held between European and South American teams from 1960 and 2004. Teams from Brazil won it six times. Their champions were Santos (twice), São Paulo (twice), Flamengo and Grêmio.

Miranda believes that the Brazilian clubs can still compete with the best European teams this summer. "Europeans will have finished their competitions, whilst the Brazilians will be halfway through their season. Brazilians must be there and do their best so everyone can see the level we have in Brazil."

"Our country exports many talents, and this is going to be a moment when we can measure forces and show that we have quality in Brazil. So it is going to be important for Brazilians to have a great competition."

Miranda also played in Europe for Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. Inter won the Club World Cup recently in 2010, and Miranda believes that they can do so again. "Inter has shown that this year they are very strong," he said. "They will play the final match of the Champions League, and they will come to the Club World Cup to win. Inter Milan is very big and very respected in Europe and in the world. They know the importance of winning a Club World Cup."

Atletico won the Intercontinental Cup back in 1974 when they beat Independiente 2-1 on aggregate across two legs in both Argentina and Spain. Miranda hopes that his former team could also taste success on a global stage again this summer.

The former defender played under Diego Simeone at Atletico, and the Argentine is still their manager. Miranda has been impressed by his longevity and influence. "It is no surprise that Simeone is still there, he is a winning coach who has the ambition to keep on growing. When he joined the club, it grew considerably to the situation today. He won several titles, but what is lacking is the icing on the cake that would be winning the Champions League."

Flamengo's current manager is Filipe Luís, and Atlético Madrid B team's head coach is Fernando Torres. Both also played under Simeone at Atletico. Miranda believes that they will have learnt from the best. "They have huge potential, and they had amazing professors. Flamengo is one of the clubs that could go head-to-head with European clubs. Luis, whom I played with, will be prepared and will do amazing. I think that we have amazing coaches for the future."

Miranda believes in Brazil's ability in next year's World Cup

Miranda played in the 2018 World Cup as Brazil made it to the quarter-finals before losing to Belgium. The Club World Cup will have a similar format to international soccer's biggest prize, and Miranda believes this plan will be a success. "I see the love that fans have for the Seleção Brasileira in the World Cup. This love for their clubs is even stronger. So I think that this is going to be an amazing competition. There will be lots of fans, and certainly, clubs will do their best to have an amazing performance."

It has been confirmed that the Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will be the next head coach of the Brazilian national team. Miranda believes that he is the perfect appointment ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is also co-hosting. "First of all, I like events held in the U.S. They are great organizers, so we are going to have two world championships in a row taking place in the U.S. Ancelotti will come to the Brazilian national team to give us the boost that we need.

"We are the biggest winning national team of all the World Cups. He is going to be welcome here. Brazilians care for him, and certainly he will add to what we already have. He is going to give us this additional touch that we need to win the next World Cup."