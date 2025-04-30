Luis Hernandez is excited to watch Monterrey at the Club World Cup this summer

We get the opportunity to see Liga MX teams in action against MLS teams in competitions such as the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. However, this summer we will be able to see how the North American clubs get on against teams from across the world in competitive soccer. Monterrey, Pachuca, Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders will be in action at the new expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which is to be held in the United States.

Speaking via a Zoom call that was translated from Spanish, Luis 'El Matador' Hernandez, who played for clubs including Monterrey, LA Galaxy, and Boca Juniors, gave us his thoughts on the competition. "Great teams from all over the world are going to participate, they're going to make the fans enjoy it, obviously, like the World Cup."

Hernandez played in both the 1998 and 2002 World Cups for Mexico. His record in France '98 was very impressive with four goals in four games as El Tri made it to the round of 16 before losing 2-1 to Germany.

When Mexico play in the United States, they are always very well supported. Hernandez expects this to be the case for Monterrey and Pachuca at this summer's tournament. "All Latinos are going to support or are always supporting. When our national team plays. Always when they play, in this case, it's important. And a very powerful team, as I said. Regarding all this, I do not doubt the fans.

"Latinos will be hooked to this competition and will respond. Because it's like a great menu of movies or food. or wonderful things. The atmosphere will be incredible... with many people who are truly passionate about soccer."

His former club, Monterrey, are in a difficult group at the Club World Cup. They will be facing Inter Milan, River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds. Despite this, Hernandez is excited to see how his old club will do. "I don't see it as an easy group. It is going to be competitive and engaging... Teams will be able to show what they're doing in their leagues. We are privileged to be able to watch it next month."

Another Mexican team, Club Leon, were originally meant to participate in the Club World Cup this summer. However, due to Leon having the same ownership as Pachuca, they were disqualified. Leon is appealing against FIFA's decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, we are yet to hear any outcome.

If Leon is not to be reinstated, then we could see a playoff game between Los Angeles FC and Club America for a place in the tournament. One of these teams will join a group with Chelsea, Espérance de Tunis and Flamengo.

As well as Monterrey, Hernandez also played for Mexican teams Cruz Azul, Querétaro, Necaxa, Tigres, Club América, Veracruz, Jaguares and Lobos BUAP. Therefore, he knows the ins and outs of Mexican soccer. When asked what he thought about Liga MX now, Hernandez said, "It's grown quite a bit in these last few years. We've overcome many things that have happened in our Mexican league."