Juan Pablo Angel on the MLS teams' chances at the FIFA Club World Cup

There are often questions as to where MLS would rank in the context of global leagues. Many still see the North American division as a retirement home despite it nurturing some very talented players who are now playing in Europe. We have seen MLS All-Star teams face European opposition in exhibition matches. However, we will now see how Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders will get on in competitive games against the globally recognised best teams at the Club World Cup this summer.

Juan Pablo Angel knows MLS, having played for the LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and Chivas USA. He also played in South America with River Plate and Atlético Nacional. Angel even played at the highest level in the Premier League with Aston Villa. Therefore, the former Colombian international player has a very rounded view of soccer across the world.

Speaking on a Zoom call, Angel is looking forward to the Club World Cup, "I'm excited, obviously this is a new format, it brings teams from every continent, which is unique. The landscape in football is changing."

The United States is not just hosting this tournament but also the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico in 2026. "I'm a big fan of what is going on in the United States. There is no better time to be playing a tournament there. The appetite for the sport is growing at a very rapid pace. The infrastructure is second to none, and I hope that we can see a good tournament for the fans."

Inter Miami's Club World Cup group includes Al Ahly, Porto and Palmeiras, whilst the Seattle Sounders are in a so-called 'group of death.' The Sounders will have to face Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo.

When asked how the MLS teams will get on at the Club World Cup, Angel said, "I'm a very big fan of the MLS. I have seen the rapid growth of the league. I am very excited to see Seattle and Miami compete in this tournament, and I have no doubt that they are going to do well."

"I have been very impressed in the way the market is changing, in particular Latin America. The appetite for players being developed in the MLS. That will be a very good opportunity to showcase what is happening first-hand in the U.S. in terms of developing soccer throughout the country."

Angel has played alongside USMNT players including Tim Ream, Claudio Reyna and Jozy Altidore. He has stressed the importance of MLS for the development of both North and South American players. "Looking at the ecosystem in the U.S., the development of players has grown dramatically. In my time, players from middle leagues in South America, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, we needed to go to Argentina or Brazil in order for us to jump to Europe. We do not need that step anymore, we can go to the MLS, develop, and then jump to Europe.

"What I see from the youngsters in the Academies, the infrastructure, the way that they are developing players in the U.S. is as good as anybody in South America. That is why the appetite for players developing in the MLS keeps growing."